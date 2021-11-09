Disney+ Is on Sale For Just $1.99—But the Deal Ends in Just a Few Days

If you want to watch shows like WandaVision and The Mandalorian, you may want to know how much Disney Plus costs and whether there are any current deals to score a subscription for cheap—or even free. (Spoiler alert: Disney Plus has a current deal where customers can subscribe for just $1.99 for their first month. Read on to learn more.)

Disney Plus launched in November 2019 as a streaming service for entertainment brands under The Walt Disney Company. Those brands include Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. As of June 2021, more than 100 million people are subscribed to Disney Plus, and we can see why. Along with almost every Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars movie ever released, Disney Plus also offers blockbuster movies, such as Raya and the Last Dragon and the live-action Mulan, as well as award-winning original content like The Mandalorian, WandaVision, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

It’s clear that Disney Plus has a lot to offer, but with so many streaming services on the market (Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, etc.), it’s understandable why customers want to know if how much Disney Plus costs first before they subscribe. Read on for how much Disney Plus costs and what current deals the service has for new customers.

How much does Disney Plus cost?

Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month on a monthly subscription and $79.99 per year on a yearly subscription. However, Disney Plus has a current, limited time deal where users can subscribe for just $1.99 for their first month. The deal, which saves them $6, runs from November 8, 2021, to November 14, 2021. Sign up here before it ends.

Does Disney Plus have a free trial?

No, Disney Plus does not have a free trial. The service ended its seven-day free trial in 2020, less than a year after its launch. Still, there are ways to watch Disney Plus for free.

How to watch Disney Plus for free

How can one watch Disney Plus for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to score at Disney Plus subscription at no cost.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle.

New Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can receive a free six-month subscription to Disney Plus. Current Amazon Music Unlimited Subscribers are also eligible for a free three-month subscription to Disney Plus. Amazon Music Unlimited offers a 30-day free trial and costs $7.99 per month for Amazon Prime Members—which is the same monthly rate as Disney Plus. This means that customers can receive both an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription and a Disney Plus subscription for less than $4 each.

Not an Amazon Prime Member? Amazon Prime also offers a 30-day free trial, so customers can sign up for the free trial and subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for the cheaper price. If you’re a student, you can also receive a free six-month trial of Amazon Prime, as well as an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for just 99 cents per month. Click here for more on how to sign up for Amazon Music’s Disney Plus deal.

What’s on Disney Plus?

So what’s on Disney Plus? Disney Plus has more than 7,000 episodes and 500 movies. The service’s catalogue includes original TV series and movies from networks like Disney Channel and Freeform, as well as franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and Pixar. Disney Plus also has its own original content that includes Marvel shows like WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki; Star Wars shows like The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch; Pixar shows like Monsters at Work; and Disney shows like High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Sign up for Disney Plus at DisneyPlus.com.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.