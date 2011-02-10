How Much Does Rachel Zoe Charge For The Oscars?

Rachel Zoe is finally pregnant and we’re sure Rodger is psyched but lady has a job and she’s going to get it done and in the process, she’s going to make it rain.

According to Fashionista, someone inside the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences says Zoe’s fee for dressing Anne Hathaway and staying by her side all night (well presumably backstage) is “astronomical.”

In fact, the source told the site, “[Zoe’s fee] hovers near the expenditures of what designer and longtime Nicole Kidman stylist LWren Scott spent on the show in 2000 as Oscar fashion coordinator. Scott had orchestra trumpeters wearing custom Donna Karan!”

I mean not to get all “fashion is important” and “I’m a feminist” but who else gets called out who is obviously at the very top of their profession for “charging too much”? Rachel Zoe is arguably the most famous and well-respected stylist in the industry and she makes her girls look amazing in the most vied for gowns each season and Hathaway is probably going to have about 25 dress changes. So yah, she can charge for that service.

Photo: Charley Gallay, Getty Images