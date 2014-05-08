10 Celebrities Who’ve Openly Revealed How Much They Weigh

There is perhaps nothing more intriguing in the world of celebrity culture than two things: what size people wear, and how much they weigh. Both these facts tend to largely remain mysteries, but every now and then, we’re gifted with a rare glimpse into this secret world.

Beyoncé was open about the fact that she gained 65 pounds when pregnant with Blue Ivy, weighing in at 195. She dropped the weight and is now at about 130, a comfortable weight for the 5″7 star.

On an episode of “Kourtney & Kim Take Miami,” Kourtney Kardashian weighed herself and the scale read 115. She was upset that she had still not lost the baby weight, revealing that before her pregnancy, she weighed a tiny 95 pounds. Kourtney is only 5″0 tall, but still!

Jordin Sparks revealed on Today that after her dramatic weight loss and lifestyle change, she now weighs between 155 and 160 pounds.

While promoting her role in “Black Swan” back in 2010, Mila Kunis revealed that she lost about 20 pounds and dropped down to 95 for the role, a far cry from her usual 117. This was all her pre-pregnancy numbers, by the way.

Katy Perry told Allure magazine back in 2011 that she weighs around 130 these days, but felt “chubby” as a teen, weighing in around 145.

All photos: OK! Magazine