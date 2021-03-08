Meghan & Harry Lived on His Inheritance from Princess Diana—Here’s How Much She Left Him

During Meghan and Harry’s bombshell Oprah interview, the Duke of Sussex revealed that he and his wife had to rely on an inheritance from his mother just to survive after their royal exit. But how much did Diana leave Harry for his inheritance, exactly? While Harry didn’t share the exact sum during his interview, we have an idea of how much he and his brother, Prince William, received from the late Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry, 36, admitted that he and Meghan, 39, had to live off of the money his mother left him when his family cut him off financially following their move to North America in 2020. “My family literally cut me off financially,” he told Oprah during their tell-all interview for CBS, Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special on Sunday, March 7. “I’ve got what my mum left me, and without that, we would not have been able to do this.”

He continued, noting that Diana had the foresight to create a nest egg for her children after her own struggles with the British media. “Touching back on what you asked about what my mum would think of this, I think she saw it coming,” he said. “I certainly felt her presence throughout this whole process.” Earlier during the interview, when Oprah first asked what he thought his mother might think of his royal exit with Meghan, the Duke of Sussex explained: “I think she would feel very angry with how this has panned out, and very sad. But, ultimately, all she’d ever want is for us to be happy.”

And it appears Diana has made that happiness possible for her son, even after her death. According to multiple reports, the late Princess of Wales left an estimated £10 million (or about $13.8 million today, as per Marie Claire) to each of her children in trusts, which could only to be paid out on their 30th birthdays.

Along with his inheritance from Diana, Harry and Meghan have also managed to secure deals with streamers and agencies to support themselves financially. In 2020, the Sussexes landed a massive $100 million content production deal with Netflix and an agreement for $1 million speaking engagements with Harry Walker Agency, as per The New York Times. The couple also recently launched a podcast with Spotify as part of a deal worth an estimated $15-$18 million.

Coupled with Diana’s gift, their new streams of income have allowed the Duke and Duchess to pay for upwards of tens of thousands of dollars a year in estimated security fees to protect themselves and their son, Archie, after the palace stripped them of their security detail. They are also paying their $9.5 million mortage for their California home, and have since paid back an estimated £2.4 million (or $3.3 million) in taxpayer money that was spent to refurbish Frogmore Cottage, their former home in the U.K.