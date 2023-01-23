How Much Was Beyoncé Paid For Her Dubai Concert? She Made 8 Figures For a 1-Hour Show

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve seen the leaks from her performance, you may be wondering: How much was Beyoncé paid for her Dubai concert and was it more than what she made from Coachella?

Beyoncé performance at the Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on January 21, 2023. The performance—which was invitation-only and celebrates the opening of the resort—was Beyoncé's first full concert in more than two years since her and her husband Jay-Z's set at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 event in 2018. Among with the attendees at Beyoncé's Dubai concert were model Kendall Jenner; actors Rebel Wilson, Letitia Wright and Winston Duke; singers Chlöe and Halle Bailey; and reality television stars Matt James, Tayshia Adams, Deepti Vempati, Caroline Stanbury, Chanel Ayan and Lesa Milan.

Deepti, who starred on Love Is Blind season 2, shared a photograph on her Instagram Story at the time of a notecard that revealed that filming of Beyoncé performance was “prohibited,” with bags for guests to put their phones in. Despite this, TMZ reported that dozens of videos of the concert, including a live-stream, were posted on social media after Beyoncé’s concert. A live-stream of Beyoncé’s sound check was also posted on social media.

Those who have seen the leaks know that the concert was high-budget, luxe and VIP. so…how much was Beyoncé paid for her Dubai concert? Read on for what we know about Beyoncé was paid for her Dubai concert and if she made more for the show than for headlining Coachella.

How much was Beyoncé paid for her Dubai concert?

How much was Beyoncé paid for her Dubai concert? Beyoncé performed an hour-long concert at the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on January 21, 2023. The set list included hits like “Crazy in Love,” “Beautiful Liar” and “Naughty Girl,” as well as newer songs like “Freedom,” “Spirit” and “Be Alive.” Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, whom she shares with her husband Jay-Z, also joined her on stage to perform their duet, “Brown Skin Girl,” from 2019’s The Lion King: The Gift. The concert, which was invitation only and celebrates the opening of the Atlantis The Royal Resort in February 2023, was attended by dozens of celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Ellen Pompeo, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Rebel Wilson, Nia Long, Chlöe and Halle Bailey.

So much was Beyoncé paid for her Dubai concert? Beyoncé was paid $24 million her Dubai concert, according to TMZ. The Daily Mail, however, reported that she made $35 million. Along with her eight-figure paycheck, Beyoncé and her family also stayed in the Atlantis The Royal Resort’s flagship royal Mansion suite, which costs $142,500 per night, according to The Daily Mail. The suite, which is 11,000 square feet and on the 22nd floor, features four bedrooms, a movie theater, a “safe room” and its own private pool. The suite can also be expanded to 15 more rooms for $285,000 per night.

Rooms at the Atlantis The Royal Resort start at $1,800 per night. Amenities include complimentary gold-plated toothbrushes, combs and razors, personal butlers and a “menu” of seven pillows, according to The Daily Mail. The 43-story-tall resort also features four-acre fountain that breathes fire, as well as activities, such as meditating with dolphins. The resort also includes a shop that sells Picasso art, and 17 restaurants and bars from eight celebrity chefs, including Heston Blumenthal’s debut bar, Resonance, which features a 21-foot-hight aquarium with 4,000 jellyfish. The resort, which has more than 3,000 staff members, consists of 795 rooms, 44 of which have their own private infinity pools hundreds of feet in the air. Off one bar is an exclusive ultra lounge with 20 tables that each have a minimum spend of more than $35,000. “We call that the space for your one percenters—an exclusive spot only for the very richest celebrities and dignitaries,” the Atlantis The Royal Resort’s managing director Timothy Kelly told The Daily Mail.

How much was Beyoncé paid for her Coachella performance?

How much was Beyoncé paid for her Coachella performance? Beyoncé reported pay for her Dubai concert was $16 million to $23 million more than what she made for her 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival performance. According to a 2019 report by The Blast, Beyoncé was paid a total of $8 million—$4 million for each weekend—for her 2018 Coachella performance, which was the same amount Ariana Grande was paid for her 2019 performance at the music festival. The Blast also noted that Beyoncé and Grande’s contracts were even “structured exactly the same way.”

Beyoncé’s performance at the Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai was her first full concert since she performed with Jay-Z at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 event in 2018. In her 2019 Coachella documentary, Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, Beyoncé opened up about the diet she followed before her Coachella performance. “In order for me to meet my goals, I’m limiting myself to no bread, no carbs, no sugar, no dairy, no meat, no fish, no alcohol … I’m hungry,” she said in the documentary. Beyoncé wrote in an essay for Vogue in 2018 that she went on the diet to lose weight after the birth of her twins, Rumi and Sir, in June 2017. “After the birth of my first child, I believed in the things society said about how my body should look. I put pressure on myself to lose all the baby weight in three months, and scheduled a small tour to assure I would do it. Looking back, that was crazy. I was still breastfeeding when I performed the Revel shows in Atlantic City in 2012,” she said. After the twins, I approached things very differently.” She continued, “I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth to Rumi and Sir. I was swollen from toxemia and had been on bed rest for over a month. My health and my babies’ health were in danger, so I had an emergency C-section. We spent many weeks in the NICU. My husband was a soldier and such a strong support system for me. I am proud to have been a witness to his strength and evolution as a man, a best friend, and a father. I was in survival mode and did not grasp it all until months later.”

Beyoncé also wrote about how she learned to be “patient” with herself and her body after the birth of her second and third children. “Today I have a connection to any parent who has been through such an experience. After the C-section, my core felt different. It had been major surgery,” she wrote. “Some of your organs are shifted temporarily, and in rare cases, removed temporarily during delivery. I am not sure everyone understands that. I needed time to heal, to recover. During my recovery, I gave myself self-love and self-care, and I embraced being curvier. I accepted what my body wanted to be. After six months, I started preparing for Coachella. I became vegan temporarily, gave up coffee, alcohol, and all fruit drinks. But I was patient with myself and enjoyed my fuller curves. My kids and husband did, too.”

