Wow, Bella Thorne Literally Made 7 Figures in Her First Day on OnlyFans

You won’t believe how much Bella Thorne makes on OnlyFans. The 22-year-old Disney Channel alum has been on the platform for less than a week, and already, she tells Los Angeles Times that she’s made over $2 million from her page. Half of that was earned in her first 24 hours on the site alone, according to a rep for OnlyFans.

This makes the actress the first content creator on the platform to make over $1 million in revenue in one day, meaning she has also already broken an OnlyFans record. The subscription-based site, which is known for its X-rated content by influencers and adult entertainers, has started to see celebrities like Thorne join its ranks in recent weeks. Artists such as Cardi B and members of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise have joined the site, using its tiered model to give fans access to personal content, behind-the-scenes footage, and sneak peeks at their lives.

Thorne announced her OnlyFans account on Thursday, August 19, in a video posted to her Instagram account. Her subscription fee is $20 a month, which includes some suggestive photos (mostly bikini flicks) and personalized comments and responses to every message fans send her way. While the option to make extra cash was certainly part of the appeal for Thorne, the actress also hopes her time on the platform can offer personal and professional opportunities. “My favorite feed is on OF. OnlyFans is a safe place for me to be Bella. To be who I am without judgment. Without censorship,” she said in a statement. “It’s FINALLY my decision to decide how I interact with my fans.”

In an interview with Los Angeles Times, the actress also revealed that the site will be something of a research project for her while she works on a new movie with director Sean Baker, known for Tangerine and The Florida Project. “It’s a feature we are researching as I’m living it currently. What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What’s the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans?” she wrote to the outlet. “How can it change your life for the worse and the better? How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go? You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life — if you want it to, of course.”

Thorne, who is a “huge fan” of Baker’s work according to an interview with PAPER, also adds that the pair share “the same vision of the movie being a conversation starter for many important topics.” While there’s no news from the filmmaker himself, it’s exciting to think of where this OnlyFans experiment might take Thorne next.

For now, though, fans can expect anything from voice memes of “good night and good morning personal messages,” to writing tips—lest we forget that, aside from acting, singing, and dancing, Thorne has also added poet to her resume after publishing The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray in 2019.