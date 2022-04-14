Coachella Tickets Are on Sale For Way Cheaper Than the Original Price—Plus, There’s a Hack to Get $15 Off

If you’ve never been to the music festival, you may be wonder how much are Coachella tickets and are there any deals to get them for even cheaper. (The answer to the second question is yes.)
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival started in October 1999 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, as an event to highlight art and musicians from across dozens of genres, including rock, pop, indie, hip hop and electronic music. Since its first festival more than 20 years ago, Coachella has seen thousands of performers including Beyoncé, Prince, Daft Punk, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kanye West and BLACKPINK. In 2017, the festival was attended by more than 250,000 people and grossed more than $114.6 million.
After it was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the current health crisis, Coachella will return for its 21st annual music festival in April 2022 with headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd. But if you don’t have tickets yet, you may be wondering how much Coachella tickets are and if there are any secrets to find cheaper ones. Well, now is the time to go if you don’t want to break the bank but still want to experience the magic that is Coachella. Read on for how much Coachella tickets are and how to buy them for less than their original price.
How much are Coachella 2022 tickets?
How much are Coachella 2022 tickets? Coachella tickets are divided into tiers depending on how soon fans buy tickets after they go on sale. The face value of three-day General Admission tickets for tier 1 was $495; tier 2 was $522; tier 3 was $549; and tier 4 was $599. The face value of three-day VIP tickets for for tier 1 was $1,035; tier 2 was $1,116; tier 3 was $1,179; and tier 4 was $1,249. For a full list of Coachella prices and add-ons, click here.
How to buy Coachella 2022 tickets
How can one buy Coachella 2022 tickets? Tickets are sold out on Coachella’s site, however, tickets are still available on trusted resale sites like Vivid Seats and Stubhub at or under the face value of the festival’s original tickets. Why are Coachella tickets so cheap? After Kanye West—who was the original Sunday headliner—dropped out of the festival and was replaced by The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia in early April 202, Coachella ticket prices on resale prices dropped by 32 percent, according to TickPick. According to the data site, the average resale price for Coachella tickets before the Kanye news was $685. After the news, the average price is $475 (a 32 percent decrease.) While the news was sad for Kanye fans, it was good for fans of Harry Styles, Billie Eilish or anyone else who wanted to attend Coachella at an extreme discount. Read on ahead for how to buy Coachella 2022 tickets on Stubhub and Vividseats—including how to get an additional $15 off.
How to buy Coachella 2022 tickets on Vividseats
- Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Coachella.”
- Select Weekend One (April 15 to April 17) or Weekend Two (April 22 to April 24)
- Select VIP or General Admission
- To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. (General Admission tickets below $495 and VIP tickets below $1,035 are under face value.)
- For $15 off of $125 or more, use the code SC15 at checkout
- Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Coachella!
How to buy Coachella 2022 tickets on Stubhub
- Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Coachella“
- Select Weekend One (April 15 to April 17) or Weekend Two (April 22 to April 24)
- Select VIP or General Admission
- To sort by price, toggle the price scale on the side bar to the range you want to buy from. (General Admission tickets below $495 and VIP tickets below $1,035 are under face value.)
- Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Coachella!
When is Coachella 2022?
When is Coachella 2022? Coachella is set to occur over two weekends in April 2022. Weekend one is set for April 15 to April 17, while weekend two is set for April 22 to April 24. The music festival was first expanded to two weekends in 2011. “We had too many people who wanted to go [in 2011],” Coachella founder Paul Tollett told Billboard at the time. “We feel that [in 2012] there will be even more that want to go, so we’re trying to create more room for them. The options would be to sell more tickets on one weekend or have two weekends, and [the latter] is the option we went with.”
Where is Coachella 2022?
Where is Coachella 2022? Coachella is held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The venue includes five primary stages: Coachella Stage (main stage), Outdoor Theater (small stage), Mojave (mid-size stage), Gobi (mid-size stage) and Sahara (large stage.) Additional performance areas have also been added depending on the year.
Who are the Coachella 2022 headliners?
Who are the Coachella 2022 headliners? See below for the list of Coachella 2022 headliners and which days they’re performing.
- Harry Styles — Friday, April 15 & April 22
- Billie Eilish — Saturday, April 16 & April 23
- Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd — Sunday, April 17 & April 24
Who are the Coachella 2022 performers?
Who are the Coachella 2022 performers? See below for the list of the Coachella 2022 performers and which days they’re performing.
Friday, April 15 & April 22
- Lil Baby
- Daniel Caesar
- Phoebe Bridgers
- Big Sean
- Grupo Firme
- Louis the Child
- Baby Keem
- Still Weozy
- King Glizzzard & the Lizard Wizard
- City Girls
- Madeon
- NIKI
- Lane 8
- Pink Sweat$
- Omar Apollo
- Black Coffee
- IDLES
- Peggy Gou
- EPIK High
- The Marias
- Carly Rae Jepsen
- Spiritualized
- Daphni and the Martinez Brothers
- Bishop Briggs
- MIKA
- slowthai
- Cordae
- BADBADNOTGOOD
- The Avalanches
- Role Model
- ARTBAT
- Damian Lazarus
- TOKiMONSTA
- Princess Nokia
- PUP
- The Regrettes
- Raveena
- Ela Minus
- Jayda G
- Lost Kings
- Lawrence
- GG Magree
- Giselle Woo & the Night Owls
- SOHMI
- MEUTE
- DJ Lord
- Dear Humans
Saturday, April 16 & April 23
- Billie Eilish
- Flume
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Diclosure
- 21 Savage
- Danny Elfman
- Stromae
- Giveon
- Anitta
- BROCKHAMPTON
- Rich Brian
- girl in red
- Wallows
- Isaiah Rashad
- Caribou
- Cuco
- Conan Gray
- Koffee
- Tchami
- Dixon
- Caroline Polacheck
- Turnstile
- 100 gecs
- Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
- Pabllo Vittar
- Hot Chip
- DJ Koze
- Floating Points
- Steve Lacy
- Arlo Parks
- Rina Sawayama
- Japanese Breakfast
- Masege
- Chelsea Cutler
- Nicki Nicole
- Richie Hawtin
- Beach Bunny
- Amber Mark
- Ed Maverick
- Currant Joys
- black midi
- Molchat Doma
- Chris Liebing
- Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
- Inner Wave
- ANNA
- Holly Humberstone
- Nilufer Yanya
- L’Imperatrice
- Emo Nite
- Alaina Castillo
- Paco Osuna
- Beach Goons
- VNSSA
- Mannequin Pussy
- Sama’ Abdulhadi
- Whipped Cream
- DJ Holographic
- Yard Act
- Layla Benitez
- Miane
Sunday, April 17 & April 24
- Doja Cat
- Joji
- Jamie xx
- Run the Jewels
- Karol G
- Maggie Rogers
- Ari Lennox
- Banda MS
- Fatboy lim
- Maneskin
- J.I.D
- SLANDER
- Solomun
- Jessie Reyez
- Denzel Curry
- FINNEAS
- Vince Staples
- Dave
- Fred Again..
- Duck Sauce
- Chicano Batman
- Duke Dumont
- Kim Petras
- Orville Peck
- Natanael Cano
- beabadoebee
- Belly
- Blessed Madonna
- Honey Dijon
- Alec Benjamin
- Ali Gatie
- Surf Curse
- Griselda
- Michael Bibi
- Nathy Peluso
- Maxo Kream
- Bedouin
- Emotional Oranges
- Channel Tres
- Yola
- Hayden James
- Crumb
- Olivia O’Brien
- Sampa the Great
- Satori
- Viagra Boys
- Adam Port
- Altin Gun
- Skeges
- Luttrell
- Mariah the Scientist
- AMEME
- Carino
- Cole Knight
Coachella 2022 tickets are still available on Vividseats.com and Stubhub.com. Use code SC15 on Vividseats for $15 off.
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.