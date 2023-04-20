How Did Moonbin Die? K-Pop Group ASTRO, His Family & Company Are ‘Deeply Mourning’

One of the best all-rounders in K-Pop, Moonbin was beloved by AROHAs everywhere. How Moonbin died became a trending topic across social media as K-Pop fans and K-Pop stars gave their condolences to the ASTRO member. Moonbin’s death was first reported by Korean news outlets. Yonhap reported that the Seoul Gangnam Police Station said that the K-Pop artist was found dead by suicide at his residence at 8:10 p.m. on April 19 by his manager who reportedly called the police after reaching the location.

How did Moonbin die? It was reported by Korean media and CNN that authorities believe Moonbin had taken his own life. “No signs of foul play have been found related to this case,” police added.

On April 19, 2023, ASTRO’s company Fantagio confirmed his death and released a statement on their social media, “This is Fantagio. First, we apologize for having to convey this sorrowful and heartbreaking news. On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us and has now become a star in the sky. Although it cannot compare to the grief of the bereaved family that had to part with their beloved son and brother, his fellow artists and the staff here at Fantagio, who have been together with him for a long time, are also deeply mourning the departed amidst tremendous shock and sorrow.” The statement continued, “It pains us even more to have to convey this sudden news to the fans who have given their unsparing love and support to Moonbin. Because we know all too well just how unparalleled the departed [Moonbin] was in his love for his fans, whom he was constantly thinking of, the grief is all the more overwhelming.

The company also said that his funeral will be private. “In order for the bereaved family, who has fallen into great sorrow due to this sudden tragedy, to be able to respectfully mourn the departed and say their goodbyes, we entreat you to please refrain from speculative or malicious reports. In accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family, the funeral will be held as quietly as possible, with family, close friends, and agency colleagues in attendance. Once again, we express our deep mourning as the departed walks his final path.”

Moonbin was born as Moon Bin in Cheongju, Chungbuk Province. He began his career as a child model in 2004 and appeared in a 2006 “Balloons” music video by the band TVXQ. He made his acting debut in 2009 in the Korean drama series Boys Over Flowers and starred in the 2019 series At Eighteen.

He debuted in the then-six-member K-Pop boy group ASTRO on February 23, 2016 with MJ, JinJin, Cha Eunwoo, Rocky and Sanha with their EP Spring Up and their hit song “Hide & Seek.” In 2019, Moonbin announced that he was going to go on a hiatus. At the time, Fantagio revealed that the singer was struggling with health issues. He returned in early 2020 and would feature on the band’s 2021 album All Yours. Moonbin is also the older brother of K-Pop star Moon Sua who is a member of the girl group Billlie. The siblings continued to support each other through their careers.

In January 2023, Fantagio confirmed that Moonbin, MJ, JinJin, Cha Eunwoo and Sanha will renew their contracts with the company while Rocky left the company. Days after, the subunit Moonbin & Sanha consisting of the two members released their third mini-album Incense and its lead single “Madness.” The subunit’s DIFFUSION tour started in Seoul on March 18. The group was scheduled to visit Macau, Taipei, Jakarta, Tokyo, and Osaka in April and May.

Per BBC, Korean broadcast company SBS revealed that Moonbin had previously talked about his mental health in the last couple of months. “I want to confess one thing, I’m actually feeling really bad. There might have been a lot of signs from which people could notice since the concert started, so I’m also very sorry to you guys” he said during a fan meet. “I’m working out and trying to pick up things that I’ve left little by little. I chose this job so I need to be happy so that I can make fans happy as well,” he said in a live broadcast over social media.

How did fans and K-Pop stars react to Moonbin’s death?

One AROHA tweeted, “Rest in peace, bin🕊️ AROHA will never ever forget you, thank you for being one of the member of ASTRO, thank you for all of your hard work and smile for AROHA, we love you for infinity moonbin🤍✨” Another fan tweeted, “Fly high like a butterfly and become a star in the sky,rest in love moonbin💐💔🥀”

In Chile and the Philippines, fans came together to make memorials of the beloved K-Pop member. At the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City, Philippines, a memorial space was set up by the management to honor and remember Moonbin, who performed in the country weeks before his death.

SHINee’s Taemin made an Instagram story with the translated caption, “I remember seeing you shining on stage. I hope you’re happy there, just as you’ve always been sparkling.” BTS’ RM posted a black screen without text in tribute to Moonbin. Jung Chanwoo, who was a close friend of Moonbin, posted a photo of him and Moonbin when they were younger with the caption, “Binah, don’t get sick there and let’s be happy!!”

Several K-Pop groups stopped promotions in light of Moonbin’s passing and K-Pop show Mnet’s M Countdown held a moment of silence for him. The survival reality show Boys Planet also dedicated their show to Moonbin.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available. Call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free and confidential counseling.

