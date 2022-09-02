Scroll To See More Images

If you’re already feeling tired and disoriented—like you’re just not yourself—there’s a good chance you can blame it on Mercury retrograde. When the planet of communication and cognitive function is spinning backwards from our perspective here on Earth, it has a way of making your brain work twice as hard in order to function. Although everyone will feel its classic symptoms, you need to look into how Mercury retrograde will affect each zodiac sign from September to October, 2022, because it will always paint a deeper picture of what this experience means for you.

Although Mercury retrograde is basically universally despised, it’s important to remember this experience truly isn’t the end of the world. After all, it only takes place around 3 to 4 times per year, which means Mercury retrograde is not only a familiar experience to you, but an integral part of your annual solar journey!

Lasting around three weeks, this retrograde has a way of dredging up unresolved drama from your past, especially if a conversation has been left on “read” for far too long. As Mercury begins its backward’s tailspin across the zodiac, it brings attention to situations that remain unsettled, providing you a platform to gain closure and leave the past behind you.

However, let’s also remember that Mercury is considered the trickster planet, and while retrograde, Mercury finds joy in making our lives inconvenient to the max. You can expect an increase in delays, frustrations, miscommunications and even technological mishaps. And when Mercury is retrograde, plans are rarely ever set in stone, so it’s not the most ideal time to sign contracts or make life-altering decisions. By that same token, this doesn’t mean you need to live in fear, as sometimes, you really have no choice but to say “screw you, Mercury retrograde” and do things your own way.

“ Mercury retrograde starts on September 9 and ends on October 2. ”

On September 9 at 11:38 p.m. ET, Mercury will station retrograde in Libra. It will then re-enter Virgo on September 23 and then station direct on October 2 in Virgo. Because this retrograde begins in Libra, the air sign associated with harmony, friendship and romance, you can expect this experience to create some major misunderstandings in your relationships. However, it also begins at 8 degrees Libra, which is the Scorpio degree, adding a shade of intensity and passion to this retrograde experience. Make no mistake—this retrograde is forcing you to wade through the muck of your relationship trauma and come out of it stronger and more prepared to embrace a deeper love.

Once Mercury retrograde comes to an end at 24 degrees Virgo, it will provide you with the incredibly healing promise of a new beginning. Virgo is a zodiac sign that loves a practical plan, which will give you concrete tools for navigating relationship problems. And because the 24th degree is known as the Pisces degree—and it’s association with empathy and forgiveness—you can expect that many of us will be willing to accept apologies, make peace and move forward.

Here’s what your autumn Mercury retrograde journey will look like, according to your sun sign, rising sign, and/or Mercury sign:

How Mercury Retrograde Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

Aries

Prepare to do a deep-dive into your relationships, Aries. It’s time to evaluate your whole understanding of harmony and togetherness, because Mercury will station retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on September 9. This may bring up the trauma of heartbreak and the sting of prior disappointments, but only so you can see how far you’ve come since these events. You’re healing, Aries. In fact, you’ve been healing. It’s time to start processing how much progress you’ve made.

Once Mercury retrogrades back into your sixth house of health and wellbeing on September 23, which could lead to a feeling of disarray and disorganization. However, this is only encouraging you to regain a sense of routine and reminding you that your self-care rituals are never to be sacrificed. You’re ready to start preserving your energy rather than wasting it on futile situations.

Taurus

When Mercury retrograde begins on September 9, it will mark the start of a major self-care overhaul, Taurus. It’s time to take a long look at the habits you rely on and the routines that carry you through your day. Are they supporting your highest growth? Are they bringing you a sense of accomplishment without draining your energy to the dregs? It’s time to rethink the methods, regiments and rituals that you live by.

However, on September 23, this retrograde will change it’s tune as it re-enters your fifth house of romance and creativity. As this confusion journey nears its end, it may force you to rethink the way you seek out pleasure and act on your desires. You might be thinking of an old flame during this time, especially if you both owe each other an explanation for why it didn’t work out. You may feel revived by the idea of a proper goodbye (or a meaningful new hello).

Gemini

Get ready, Gemini! Mercury is your ruling planet, which means this retrograde is bound to affect you on a fierce level. When it begins on September 9, it will station retrograde in your fifth house of pleasure, lust and creativity, which could lower the heat in your current relationship and leave you feeling artistically stifled. However, there’s a good chance you may reconnect with an old lover, which will remind you of a feeling you’ve been missing. It could even encourage you to pick up a creative project you’ve abandoned and pick up where you left off.

Once Mercury re-enters your fourth house of home and family on September 23, it will likely become an even more intense experience for you to process. As this retrograde nears its end, you may find yourself thinking of family-related wounds that need healing, so take this chance to talk to whomever you have so much lingering history with. Luckily, this retrograde will also help you get started on some much-needed house-cleaning (and decorating for fall, of course)!

Cancer

You may be a homebody, but that doesn’t mean hope is without its problems, Cancer. Is there a pile of laundry in your room you’ve been refusing to fold? Are you and your relatives dealing with a disagreement? Are you working too often to even *enjoy* being at home? As Mercury stations retrograde in your fourth house of home and family on September 9, it will encourage you to heal your relationship with your roots as you water the new ones you’re already planting.

When Mercury retrogrades back into your third house of communication on September 23, it could lead to communication mishaps that lead to stressful misunderstandings. You may hear from people from your past, especially if there is still an unfinished conversation that requires closure. If you’ve been having trouble getting along with siblings and close friends, this retrograde will likely force one of you to find the courage to talk about what’s been bothering you!

Leo

Uh-oh! You might be putting your foot in your mouth while Mercury is retrograde, so remember to think before you speak, Leo. After all, this retrograde will take place in your third house of communication, which could bring up conversations that didn’t end on the best note. Prepare for people who “ghosted” to suddenly start replying! However, the main thing you need to remember is to triple check all correspondence and make sure you backup your important documents, as tech errors may be inevitable!

Once Mercury retrogrades back into your second house of finances and possessions, it will force you to rethink what you choose to place value in. At the end of the day, if chasing money and luxury is the only thing driving you, it’s bound to leave you feeling empty in the end. However, refusing to treat yourself to even the simplest pleasures just because you’re feeling stingy will only leave you feeling gypped. It’s all about balance, babe.

Virgo

It’s Virgo season, which means you’re doing a lot of thinking about how much you’ve grown as a person over the past year! However, as Mercury—your ruling planet—stations retrograde on September 9, it will challenge your whole self-esteem, especially if you’ve been putting your faith in all the wrong things. Taking place in your second house of stability and self-worth, this retrograde may leave you feeling like you have a need for something that you can’t satisfy. However, it will also challenge you to rethink what you’re choosing to align your values with.

When Mercury retrograde re-enters Virgo on September 23, it will definitely turn things up a notch. You may find yourself rethinking the way you see yourself and the style in which you express yourself. As your Mercury retrograde journey nears its end, you may feel encouraged to forgive yourself for mistakes made during former eras of your life, because you know *so* much better now. You don’t need to look back on humiliating experiences and cringe. Give yourself what you would also be willing to give someone else when they’re embarrassed—a little understanding.

Libra

Get ready, Libra, because this Mercury retrograde has your name on it (literally). Taking place in your first house of the self, Mercury will station retrograde as of September 9, and the experience could lead to a total reevaluation of the self. Who *are* you, Libra? And no, I’m not talking about who you are when someone else needs you. I’m not talking about the personality you adopt when you’re in “people-pleasure” mode. I’m talking about the real you, Libra. It’s time to remember the person you’ve always been, especially if you’ve set that person aside for someone else’s needs.

Once Mercury retrograde re-enters your 12th house of spirituality and healing on September 23, the tone of this transit will shift to something even more deep and internal. During the last phase of Mercury retrograde, you may find that your dreams become more vivid and your emotions even more intense. If you’re feeling lonely when all your feelings, remember—not everything is meant to be shared. Some things are so sacred, they’re only meant for you.

Scorpio

Prepare to do a deep-dive into your own psyche, Scorpio. After all, Mercury is stationing retrograde in your spiritual 12th house as of September 9, which could bring you face to face with some of your inner demons. However, your will to succeed is stronger than any fears you might have, especially your emotions are also your most motivating force. Although it may feel more quiet and reserved during this time, it’s also giving your subconscious a chance to piece together what seems to be missing.

When Mercury retrograde rolls back into your 11th house of community on September 23, it may lead to interesting developments in your social life. You may find yourself reconnecting with an old circle friends you’ve grown apart from, giving you a chance to see whether your ideals are still aligned. You might also find that misunderstandings may sow discord in a group dynamic, so take extra precautions when it comes to building shared trust.

Sagittarius

Not feeling the vibe? If so, it makes sense, because Mercury is stationing retrograde in your 11th house of community on September 9, which may leave you feeling like leaving the party even though you’ve just arrived. If you’re on the outs with your clique, it may be time to communicate and get to the bottom of what went wrong. However, this may not be able trouble in your friend group at all, but the process of reconnecting with old colleagues, acquaintances and teammates you’ve lost touch with. After all, they might have something to teach you. Prepare to learn a lot about what makes a team work together rather than against each other.

Once Mercury retrogrades back into your 10th house of reputation and social standing on September 23, you may find yourself coming to terms with some of the mistakes you’ve made, namely in your career. You may reconnect with your old boss or even your former mentor, as they may have some sage advice that helps you move forward with renewed strength. It’s time to rethink the image you’ve been projecting, especially if your overall brand no longer aligns with your true self.

Capricorn

It’s time to set aside your type-A personality for just a little while, because Mercury is retrograding through your 10th house of career as of September 9. This will likely throw a wrench in some of your professional plans, especially if they were on shaky ground to begin with. It’s time to think outside of the box when it comes to solving work-related problems, because you can’t always rely on someone to do it for you. However, these challenges will also remind you how you handled similar dilemmas in the past. How can you take these experiences and allow them to inform your next move?

Once Mercury retrogrades back into your ninth house of adventure and wisdom as of September 23, it may take you to some unexpected places, especially if these places are familiar to you. It’s time to reconnect with a philosophy you once believed in, because it will help you through any crisis moment. You may even feel inspired to resume your work on an intellectual project and regain that same momentum. A former classmate or professor may reach out, reminding you that you’re an eternal student of life. There’s always more to learn.

Aquarius

Feeling a bit lost, Aquarius? If so, it’s no wonder, because Mercury will station retrograde in your ninth house of travel and expansion as of September 9. This could take you down an unexpected path, so embrace detours and delays that force you to take the road less traveled. Even if you have no clue where you are, life isn’t meant to be lived with a GPS at all moments. Allow the wind to take you somewhere that is both fascinating and confronting. It is during moments where you feel unmoored that you deepen your sense of faith, because life always has a way of bringing you home just when you think you’re totally lost.

However, as Mercury retrogrades back into your eighth house of transformation as of September 23, you may find yourself reliving some of the pain you’ve experienced in life. You may find yourself mourning something you were forced to give up on, whether intentionally or not. Take this time processing your emotions, as you’ve likely been avoiding the process of actually feeling your feelings. As you begin to face what’s been haunting you, it starts having less power over you.

Pisces

You may be in the mood to settle debts and evaluate the level of return on your investments, Pisces. After all, Mercury will station retrograde in your eighth house of transactions on September 23, which may bring up some financial investments that still require your attention. It money unaccounted for, it’s time to locate where it may have gone (especially if your assets haven’t been particularly organized). However, this retrograde may also have less to do with money and more to do with the process of letting go. You may find yourself realizing that you’ve stayed in a situation way past its expiration date. It’s time to make peace and move forward.

However, as Mercury retrogrades back into your seventh house of partnerships on September 23, it may cause someone from your past to resurface. Whether this person is an ex lover, an ex BFF or even a ex business associate, there’s unfinished business between you two that needs tending to. As this retrograde comes to an end, you may find yourself coming to an even deeper understanding of who this person was to you. And the more you begin to understand your former relationships, the more you’ll understand your current ones. Don’t allow history to repeat itself, Pisces.

