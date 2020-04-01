Meghan Markle Has Big Plans for Making Money Post Royal Exit—And That Includes a Cookbook

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are settling into life post-royal exit, followers of the royal couple are wondering how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make money now that they’re no longer receiving a stream of income from the monarchy. Turns out, the pair have several options for keeping up their finances as they transition from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

By now, most know that Meghan, 38, was an actress in Suits and other acclaimed U.S. series and films before she became the Duchess of Sussex. While it’s reportedly “unlikely” that we’ll be seeing Meghan in another on-screen acting role anytime soon, we do know that she’s already doing voice-over work for Disney and is expected to keep up that relationship, now that she and her husband have moved back to her childhood home of Los Angeles, Calif. Though, the Duchess and Harry, 35, have assured their followers that these opportunities will continue to fund their charity foundation—not their personal living expenses.

Which begs the question: How else are these two planning to keep themselves, and their philanthropic efforts, afloat? Thankfully, Miss Markle has several talents beyond acting and voice work. A source with Us Weekly revealed, “Meghan has heaps of projects in the works,” which include some other gigs from her past.

Some may remember that the former actress once ran a blog, titled The Tig, which she had to shut down in order to meet royal protocol. Us Weekly‘s source suggests that Meghan will be relaunching her site, which if monetized, could generate millions for herself and her family.

In addition, sources expect that Meghan may even invest in starting a kitchenware line. And on a similar note, the Duchess has reportedly had plans for some time now to publish a follow-up to her charitable cookbook called Together: Our Community Cookbook. The former edition compiled recipes to honor those lost in fires of Grenfell Tower. It’s no doubt that Meghan will set out to deliver another impactful—and lucrative—publication.