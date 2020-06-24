Meghan Markle & Jessica Mulroney Met in a Really Wholesome Way Long Before Their Fallout

Before the Duchess of Sussex had any reason to ditch her best friend for her “textbook white privilege” against influencer Sasha Exeter, the pair actually had a good run. But now that her ignorance has been exposed, people have questions. Like, how did Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney meet? And how did Meghan go *all* these years without encountering her ex-BFF’s attitudes in the first place?

Well, there’s this wonderful thing known as gaslighting and chances are, Jessica, 40, could have pulled it on Meghan, 38. After all, the pair knew each other for years: Long before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan met Jessica in 2011 during her acting days on Suits. Fast-forward nearly a decade, one royal wedding attendance, and plenty of publicity later, and it’s totally possible that Jessica learned just enough about Meghan to lead her on.

Things did start innocently enough, however. According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the duo originally bonded over yoga and pilates when they met in 2011. “They went to the same yoga and Pilates and became firm friends,” Nicholl told Cosmpolitan in 2018.

At the time, Nicholl revealed that “Meghan really looks up to Jessica. She thinks she’s a talented person, a wonderful mother, and a great best friend.” Apparently, the ladies were nearly inseparable, having “hunt out all the time,” and frequenting the same spots.

Their meeting was pretty inevitable, as far as TV host Jessi Cruickshank is concerned. Cruickshank, who knew Jessica through her husband, Ben Mulroney, explained to the outlet that Toronto’s entertainment circle is small, so it was only a matter of time before the pair met. “In Canada, the entertainment and fashion world is pretty small,” she said. “I know Meghan was often out and about at parties and at Soho House, and everybody in that world bumps into each other and knows each other.”

If only she bumped into someone other than the woman who would go on to threaten a social media influencer over a Black Lives Matter statement. Meghan’s doing right by herself, though, no matter what.