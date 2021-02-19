Meghan Markle Hid Her Baby Bump in the Most Obvious Ways & We Can’t Believe We Were Fooled

If you’re wondering how Meghan Markle hid her pregnancy with Prince Harry, you’re not the only one. The Duchess of Sussex managed to conceal her baby bump for months before she and her husband finally announced they’re expecting another royal baby—all the while, many of us were none the wiser! What was her secret?

As it turns out, Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, were able to keep her pregnancy a secret with some simple methods. Baggy clothing? Check. Staying at home? Yep. Zoom meetings from the neck up? Exactly. “She’s been spending most of her time at home the past few months because of the pandemic, but also to avoid the news of her pregnancy getting out,” a source explained to HollywoodLife recently. “And when she did go out, she always wore coats to hide her bump.” It’s all so obvious in hindsight, but apparently, only those in Meghan’s immediate circle were given the heads up.

“She has a very small circle of friends and people that are on her team that she trusts, but other than a few of those people, no one knew,” the insider added. They went on to note that Meghan and Harry’s large home in Montecito, California helped to keep the news under wraps. “With such a huge property and the magic of video conferencing she hardly saw anyone, so it was easy to hide her second pregnancy for the most part,” they said.

The Sussexes announced they’re expecting another royal baby on Valentine’s Day 2021. At the time, the couple shared a stunning black and white photo taken by photographer Misan Harriman, which showed Prince Harry resting his hand on Meghan’s head while she was lying in the grass cradling her growing baby bump. A representative for the couple confirmed the news in a statement: “We can confirm that Archie [Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor] is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

A day after their exciting announcement, it was revealed that Meghan and Harry are set to appear in a primetime special on CBS where they will be interviewed by talk show host and longtime friend, Oprah. According to HollywoodLife’s source, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “trust her implicitly” and “there’s just a very deep level of comfort, which is important, because they’ll be sharing some vulnerable truths.”

The source adds, “It’s always been their plan to eventually tell their side of the story and now that things have settled, the time is right. And, it was always going to be Oprah. They respect her and know that she won’t sensationalize or take any liberties. They’ll be in safe hands with her.” The tell-all interview, which takes place on March 7, marks the first time Meghan and Harry are addressing their decision to step down from their roles as senior working members of the royal family.