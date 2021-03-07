How Did Meghan & Harry Meet Oprah? Their Relationship Goes Back Several Years

Now that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all interview is here, viewers may want to know how did Meghan and Harry meet Oprah? While their relationship is a few years old, viewers may be surprised about the first time Oprah met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan and Harry were interviewed by Oprah for CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, which aired on Sunday, March 7. In the interview Meghan and Harry talked about their relationship with the British royal family and why they left Buckingham Palace for North America in January 2020. “As an adult who lived a really independent life, to then go into this construct that is different than I think what people imagine it to be,” Meghan said. “It’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes. I mean I’m ready to talk. To say it for myself. To be able to make a choice on your own and to speak for yourself.”

How did Meghan and Harry meet Oprah?

Since their engagement in November 2017, Meghan and Harry have rarely done interviews, which means that the couple must be close with Oprah to earn their trust. So how did Meghan and Harry meet Oprah? Well, according to a February 2021 report by The Times, Meghan and Oprah met not too long before Meghan’s wedding to Harry in May 2018. The Times reported that Oprah “found herself in London” at the time and was invited by Meghan to meet her at Kensington Palace in March 2018.

Two months later, on May 19, 2018, Oprah was invited to be one of Meghan and Harry’s celebrity guests at their wedding at St. George Cathedral at Windsor Castle. In a post in Oprah Magazine at the time, Oprah revealed what it was like to attend the royal wedding.

“I thought immediately of the history, the legacy, the astounding moment Meghan Markle was stepping into. And what it would take to be prepared for such a moment,” she wrote. “The life she was leaving behind and the new world to which she was rising—all part of a destiny she helped design. Though media outlets around the world described the event as the perfect fairy-tale ending, all mature beings recognized it as the beginning it was.”

She continued, “What the Harry and Meghan moment symbolized for me are the possibilities that await us all when we choose love—in any form.”

So what did Meghan and Oprah do at their first meeting in March 2018? Well, that part is unclear, but in Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah, the former talk show host revealed that she first called Meghan in February or March 2018 to ask if she was available for an interview. At the time, Meghan turned it down.

“I just want to say that I called you in either February or March 2018 before the wedding, asking, ‘Would you please give me an interview?'” Oprah said. “And you said, ‘I’m sorry. It’s not the right time.’ And finally we get to sit down and have that conversation.”

Meghan went on to explain why she had to turn down Oprah. “I remember that conversation very well. I wasn’t even allowed to have that conversation with you personally. There had to be people sitting there,” Meghan said.

Oprah added, “There were other people in the room when I was having that conversation. You turned me down nicely, ‘Perhaps there will be another time. When there’s a right time.'”

Since then, it seems like Meghan and Harry have become close enough to Oprah to grant her a rare interview with them. It’s unclear how they bonded, but in August 2020, Meghan and Harry moved to Montecito, California, a neighborhood in Santa Barbara where Oprah—and other celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and Rob Lowe—also live. As neighbors, we’re sure that’s how Meghan and Harry became closer to Oprah than when they lived across the pond from each other.

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special airs Sunday, March 7, at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.