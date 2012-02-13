How To Master Valentine’s Day, According To Gwyneth Paltrow

We love Goop. Gwyneth Paltrow and her bougie ideas of how you should live your life keep us smiling. So when we were brainstorming ideas for Valentine’s Day, we naturally headed over to see what Gwynnie had up her sleeve. So peek below for some first class ideas for how to treat your darling tomorrow, on the blessed day of love.

Step 1: Creepily upload a playlist onto their iPod … and while you’re at it, we think you should tape a picture of your face to the back of it, you know, since you’re already invading their personal space and everything.

Step 2: Breakfast in bed, a classic. But don’t you dare plop a bowl of cereal onto a tray! Goop suggests a berry yogurt parfait, a cheese omelet complete with basil and blueberries for garnish and a side salad. (Also, fresh squeezed orange juice and French press coffee.)

Step 3: Hide love notes in their pants, bags or jacket. Set an alarm on their phone with a memo to check said hiding places.

Step 4: Tie paper hearts to flowers. Said with absolutely no irony.

Step 5: Grill some chicken and slap it down on a plate with avocado. Clearly you’re just biding your time until later.

Step 6: Grab your handy dandy Kama Sutra kit and your copy of 101 Nights of Grrreat Sex.

And there you have it kids. Your fool-proof guide to a sizzling Valentine’s Day.