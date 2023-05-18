How Mars in Leo Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign From May to July 2023

Scroll To See More Images

Where does cinematic Leo live in your birth chart? Hope you don’t mind a little bit of d-r-a-m-a! The second half of the month will be especially dynamic as it is action-packed with astrological shifts, one of which includes the audacious, bright and passionate planet, Mars. I highly recommend you look into how Mars in Leo will affect your zodiac sign, because your heart is about to be set on fire. If you thought this past Mars transit was a doozy, hang tight ‘cause May’s going out with a bang!

As much as I’d love to jump right in and discuss the celestial persona Mars takes on when transiting this fixed fire sign, we can’t undermine the triggering effects of its initial ingress this year. For example, upon entering the courageous sign of Leo on May 20, go-getter Mars will activate a grand cross between Pluto retrograde and Jupiter in Taurus, as well as the North Node of Destiny and the South Node of Karma. A stubborn synergy among four planets, this tense aspect occurs when each planet is in opposition to another, and squaring the other two. This rare alignment is not only a cross-breeding of various energies, but also a starting off point for a new journey.

For reference, check which astrological houses belong to Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius in your birth chart. More importantly, if you notice stagnancy and frustration stemming from these areas of life, try to not force an outcome. Reflect on the energy and/or challenges you’re being confronted with instead. Sometimes we have to sit with something for a while, in order to make sense of it. Hint: Taurus is your comfort and security; Leo is your passion and pride; Scorpio is your soul’s evolution; Aquarius is your sense of belonging in the world, but I digress. Can we skip to the good part?

The Roman God of war, hot-headed Mars is the planet of assertion, aggression, carnality and passion. Believe it or not, Mars is what fuels and motivates us to take action. Creatively, sexually or in terms of survival, Mars brings the spark but the sign it transits determines the muse behind our inspiration. Feisty and driven by its sheer passions, Mars isn’t afraid to go to battle for what it desires. Upon entering the heart-centered sign of Leo, the red planet regains its strength and willpower, especially after almost two months journeying through Cancer’s hypersensitive waters, a sign where Mars is said to be at its “fall.”

The heat is on when Mars takes the stage via vivacious Leo, playing “Light My Fire” by The Doors once the curtain drops. Think about it: Mars and Leo are both represented by the fire element, a symbol of creation, extroversion, fertility and passion. Leo is also ruled by the sun, so it’s safe to say, this sizzling synergy cannot be tamed. In Leo, Mars is a bold and confident leader with a childlike heart. A performer at heart yet slightly arrogant when in regards to its talents, Mars in Leo’s showmanship is incomparable. On the dark side, however, the red planet is more likely to lose its temper and/or succumb to its deep pride after it enters Leo on May 20 (at exactly 11:31 a.m. ET.)

As always, the celestial traits a planet embodies—based on the zodiac sign it is currently transiting—will essentially reflect onto our reality as a collective. With this in mind, Mars in Leo will be an opportunity for you to cultivate courage and follow your heart’s desires. Exuberant and remarkably creative, Mars in Leo encourages us to be unapologetically true to ourselves, despite whether others are comfortable with you hogging the spotlight. This transit is truly in support of your main-character energy, so make it count!

Without further ado, this is how Mars in Leo might affect you, according to your sun and/or rising sign:

How Mars in Leo Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign

Aries

Ravishing and blushing with passion, the fire in your heart is burning brighter than the sun. Hope you don’t mind being the center of attention this season. Mars is, after all, your planetary ruler, so it’s a no-brainer that this sizzling transit will serve as a prominent influence in your life. The best part? You’re back in your element now that its journey through Cancer *finally* came to an end. If you were knees deep in your feelings, or simply dealing with uncomfortable family matters, you’re *finally* free to go your own way. This is an optimal time for prioritizing your happiness, passion projects and reconnecting with your inner child. And though love might feel like a battlefield, you’ve never been more eager to claim what’s yours and readjust your crown.

Taurus

You’re headed straight for the castle. You’ve always been fond of your creature comforts, but you’re ready for an upgrade this season. Nothing wrong with penciling in some well-deserved alone time, especially after overcoming the emotional volatility of Mars in Cancer in your immediate environment. As of May 20, you’re taking matters into your own hands, and doing whatever it takes to set boundaries in your personal space. Warning: try to steer away from ego trips and power plays, as it could result in some family dramatiques. Otherwise, don’t be afraid to take the lead and set the record straight, as you are being supported and encouraged to tend to your living space and personal affairs. Wearing your emotions on your sleeve never felt better.

Gemini

“Testing, testing… hey, is this thing on?” Grab the mic! You’re a brilliant wordsmith at heart, but Mars in Leo is here to help you find your voice all over again. Comical and expressive with your immediate exchanges, you have the mental stamina and intellectual sass you never knew you needed during this fiery transit. It also happens to be your birthday season, which means you also have the sun (Leo’s celestial ruler) glimmering in your name. Feeling feisty? Well, you’re pretty much undefeated when it comes to poetry, monologues and/or creative brainstorms, so go show ‘em who’s boss. Granted, you’re also prone to being petty and snarky when crossed, so try to put the kitty claws away, unless they deserve it.

Cancer

You did it—you survived the emotional highs and lows, brought to you by none other than Mars in your sign. Not saying you have a problem expressing your feelings but this transit felt exhausting, even for you. Fortunately, after letting all of the resentment wash away with the shore, you’re replenished, re-energized and as confident as ever. Cha-ching! If you’ve been exploring financial opportunities or simply brainstorming on ways to capitalize on your creative talents, you have both the skill and grit to cash in on your sunny prize. Be mindful of over-the-top expenses and bougie splurging, as you are more courageous than usual, especially when it comes to swiping that credit card. You’ll also stop at nothing to fight for your most prized possessions.

Leo

You are fired up, and ready for action. This, of course, is incredibly well-deserved, as you basically just survived one of the most exhausting Mars transits of all-time. However, similar to the adrenaline rush that comes over you after that first sip of coffee in the morning, Mars’ ingress into your sign is energizing and rejuvenating in the best ways. Mars is empowered in your fixed and fiery territory, and your sheer will power is no exception. Time to get physical? Whether it be a new health regimen or a night out dancing with your best pals, your regal presence is more than enough to make a show-stopping impression. You demand attention this season, and you have no problem admitting it. Your main-character energy is hard to deny, but no excuse to lose your humility.

Virgo

The inner-work starts now! You’ve never been fond of extravagance or over-the-top behavior, which is a plus when considering Mars’ journey through the most private sector of your birth chart. Nevertheless, if you were prioritizing your community affairs and social contributions recently, you are now taking a step back to check in with yourself. Your life behind the scenes could be as bright as ever at this time… and yet, no one would ever know this to be true. Creatively, this is where you’re more likely to opt for stagecraft crew, as opposed to the protagonist. And though you naturally pride yourself on considering the greater good of mankind, your compassion and empathy for the underdog is strengthened. Use this time to reconnect with your higher self, and find closure in the personal chapters that are coming to an end.

Libra

To say you’re a sparkling socialite would be no surprise to the rest of the world, but if there’s ever been a time to wear that title proudly, it’s now. Nothing wrong with a little schmoozing, especially when you’re clinking glasses with your fellow elites. Although, doing what you do best and keeping your balance is suggested, as you are more likely to take the superficial route for the sake of your reputation. Playing host at soirees and networking events is your niche, but this is also a wonderful opportunity to use your Venusian charms and social skills to make a difference. On the darkside, you’ll wanna steer away from toxic one-uppers and petty gossip, as it could easily escalate and dramatically backfire. Socialize with fellow artists and creatives instead. Your social media will also be poppin’.

Scorpio

On your mark, get set, reach for the stars! While you were more likely to wander aimlessly and embark on emotionally driven quests during Mars in Cancer, your traditional ruler’s ingress into Leo is presenting you with a confident game plan. More importantly, while bringing the heat to the most public point in your birth chart, the red planet is supporting your desire to remain true to your authentic expression. This is a Lana Del Rey’s quote, but your love-making is your legacy under this passion-filled transit, and the world won’t be able to ignore your sheer dedication and enthusiasm. On the darkside, you are more likely to entertain competitive opponents and nemeses in the workplace. Don’t let your pride get the best of you, and focus on your goals instead. You are supported and encouraged to make bold, and courageous moves.

Sagittarius

Sharing is caring, but you’ve had enough of the toxic power dynamics. This is especially true after Mars’ recent journey through Cancer, as it evoked a series of emotions and via the most intimate sector of your birth chart. Fortunately, after confronting the shadowy attributes of your energetic exchanges, you’re ready to embark on a journey of discovery and self-love. If you’re not flying first class, then you’re likely graduating at the top of your class. This is a wonderful opportunity to partake in some unapologetic soul searching, or perhaps even explore opportunities in media and entrepreneurship. On the darkside, you are more likely to approach themes of religion and philosophy from a dogmatic POV, and though you are proud to express your worldviews, it’s important to hold space for the bigger picture and universal truths.

Capricorn

After tending to the emotional dynamics of your committed partnerships, you’re taking matters into your own hands this season. After all, in addition to being persevered and pragmatic in your day-to-day life, you also have the courage and audacity to be disciplined in the pursuit of your spiritual growth. And though you’re more in touch with your carnality and strength than ever before, it’s important to not lose sight of your authentic expression, as your pride and insatiable desire for assertion could easily turn toxic. In the meantime, your ability to confront the shadow side of these power dynamics could bring you closer to your soul purpose. Despite there being a death of the ego, the sun will always come out tomorrow.

Aquarius

Doesn’t have to be at the altar, but if you’re proud to walk hand-in-hand with this individual… rest assured, you will do whatever it takes to make things as official as can be. The mere thought of taking personal and/or professional partnerships to the next level inspires you in more ways than one, but there’s a catch. Though you have the confidence and courage to meet a significant other half-way, it’s important to not lose sight of your partner’s desires and general end of the bargain. Otherwise, your strength and passion to commit could seem aggressive… or worse, make you come across as arrogant and selfish. On a more empowering and perhaps even a petty note, there’s never been a better time to clap back, and set the record straight with someone who might have undermined your greatness. “Surprise! Bet you thought you’d seen the last of me.”

Pisces

Mars in Cancer supported you in your creative endeavors, and cut you some slack when in regards to your recreational activities, but it’s time to get back to work! Your days are action packed with fiery Mars igniting the most productive sector in your chart… but for what it’s worth, you are as confident as ever when it comes to your due diligence, and checking those items off your to-do lists. Grab your sticky notes and write down those reminders—you’re gonna need ‘em! Otherwise, grab your favorite athleisure, and get a good workout in. You, your health and your productivity levels are thriving under this dynamic transit, so don’t sleep on your goals. More importantly, make sure you’re honoring your boundaries and daily duties, as opposed to biting off more than you can chew. Mars in Leo can be quite prideful, but you don’t owe anyone an exclamation when you do things from the heart. Your authenticity reins, so give yourself grace.

