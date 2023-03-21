How Mars in Cancer Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign From March to May 2023

Scroll To See More Images

The latter part of March is packed with a ton of major energy shifts, but one cosmic change-up that we may experience even more viscerally comes when when fierce and fiery planet Mars finally leaves Gemini. Once Mars starts swimming through Cancer, it will infuse our fighting spirit with an added dose of feeling, so knowing how Mars in Cancer will affect your zodiac sign is a must.

We’ve got the spring equinox and Aries season kicking off on March 20, as well as Pluto switching signs for the first time in 15 years on March 23, heralding in a whole new era. Mars’ upcoming ingress into Cancer is especially momentous, as it marks the first sign shift for the red planet since last August. Mars generally only spends a month or two in each sign, but thanks to its biennial retrograde period, it’s been zipping through busy-bodied Gemini for a whopping seven months now. This has been great for generating new ideas and tackling a million things at once, but vibes are finally shifting. Mars in Cancer brings a much-needed change of pace when it begins on March 25 and shakes things up until May 20.

Like the Roman war god it’s named after, Mars in astrology is feisty, feral and ferocious. This red-hot planet rules over our motivation levels, our tempers and even our libidos—so when it enters a new part of the zodiac, it has a big impact on how we unleash our instincts and chase after what we want. With adrenaline-fueled Mars swimming through the gentle and domestic waters of Cancer for the next two months, we’re being asked to slow down and express our power and passions in a more diffused and tender way. We should expect our emotions to have a stronger influence on our reactions and motivation levels, which may slightly water down our sense of drive when it comes to competitiveness or confrontation.

The sensitive Cancerian seas aren’t the most comfortable setting for fiery Mars, as it forces the cosmic warrior to feel things out and get an emotional vibe-check before diving into a battle (or into the bedsheets—remember, Mars rules sexuality, too!). Frustrations may come out looking passive aggressive, as Cancer energy prefers to approach conflict indirectly rather than facing it head-on. That said, Mars in Cancer teaches us to take action without using brute force—finding strength through softness, compassion and vulnerability instead. We’ll feel extra protective over the people and situations closest to us during this transit, and more inspired to stand up for those we love. It’s a great time for taking charge when it comes to matters of family, home and the heart.

Here’s the scoop on how Mars in Cancer will affect you, based on your your sun and/or rising sign:

Aries

Mars is your ruling planet, Aries, which is why this watery transit might challenge your impulsive and zealous spirit. While you may not have the full-steam-ahead momentum that you crave, slowing down can help you spot the cracks in your foundation that need to be addressed for optimal function—both literally and figuratively. It’s a good time to tackle domestic tasks, like starting a home improvement project or busting out tools to make overdue repairs. But it’s also important to deal with your pent-up emotions, such as by cutting off toxic relationships or finally working through dark memories. In two months, you’ll be in tip-top shape for some classic Aries action.

Taurus

The next couple months mark an important period as far as communication goes, Taurus, so start expressing what’s in your heart and on your mind more openly. You may find it easier to finally share some things that you’d previously struggled to put into words, and your manner of speaking might even come off as extra decisive and powerful now, too. It’s time to bravely state your truth! Just try not to get overly sensitive or defensive about everyday interactions. Mars in Cancer can make us all a little extra touchy—and if you’re going to dish it out, be ready to receive other people’s sentiments with grace, too.

Gemini

Mars has spent the past seven months in your sign, Gemini—and completed a lengthy retrograde there, too—all of which has sent a whirlwind of energy and intensity swirling through your spirit. And you’ve accomplished a lot and overcome quite a few challenges in that time, so now it’s time to reap what you’ve sown! Start separating the wheat from the chaff when it comes to your tangible goals, and channel your energy toward the things that are most valuable. Whether it’s buffing up your bank account or making a major investment, this is your opportunity to secure the bag. You’re a gifted multi-tasker, but over the next two months, try to slow down and conquer one thing at a time.

Cancer

The fresh blossoms and longer days of spring are a perfect mirror to your energy levels, which are about to enter full bloom, Cancer. Because once Mars enters your sign, it’s going to feel like you’re finally coming out of a deep hibernation. You’ve had a lot of goals, desires and feelings brewing in the background over the past months—but now it’s time to put the pedal to the metal and bring all that’s been in buffering mode into a fully-realized game plan. Whip out your crabby Cancerian pincers and start slaying a path to your success. For the next two months, you have full cosmic permission to prioritize your own wants and needs over everything else.

Leo

Mars may be the red-hot planet of action, but over the next two months, you’ll be making moves a little more quietly than usual. Press pause on some of your glitzier and more outwardly-focused ambitions, and start taking inventory of the energetic gunk that’s accumulated in your life over the past couple years. Lingering resentment? Time to address it. Toxic relationships? Time to cut ‘em off. Your intuition is on fire, Leo! By the time summer draws near, you’ll be kicking off an electrifying new cycle in your life, so use this introspective burst of motivation to clear away any spiritual roadblocks that are keeping you from making your dreams come true.

Virgo

Over the next two months, Mars is heating things up when it comes to your social life and shifting the way you interact with your squad. You may find that you’re extra touchy to group dynamics—so if someone shows you their true colors for the worse, you’re likely to trim them out of your inner circle. You’re clearing out the riff-raff in your personal community in order to create a more aligned social support system! This transit also brings you plenty of motivation to initiate more heartfelt connections with your peers and step up as a leader amongst your crew. Just try not to take friendship drama too personally, as everyone’s a little more sensitive than usual right now.

Libra

Mars in Cancer is revving up your engine at work, Libra, so this is an immensely important period for taking action toward your professional goals. Courageously chase after the gigs and positions that you desire, and stop following paths that aren’t in line with your current mission. This could look like finally quitting a dead-end job or charging head-first into a new endeavor you’ve been nervous to fully commit to. Either way, it’s time to get clear on the kind of work that’s meaningful to you. And remember, stepping into your authority and making bold career moves doesn’t have to be cutthroat. This transit inspires you to lead with gentleness and compassion, putting your Libran diplomacy on full display.

Scorpio

Mars isn’t at its strongest in Cancer, but as a fellow water sign (who happens to be cosmically co-ruled by the red planet), you’ll have no problem milking every drop of motivational magic from this transit. Over the next two months, your big-picture goals are getting a major energy boost, and you’re feeling clearer than ever on what you stand for. Ditch any dogmas or philosophies that no longer feel spiritually aligned, Scorpio! Your drive to acquire knowledge and have new experiences is also at an all-time high, so it’s a great time to impulsively book a family vacation or jump into an educational program that’ll broaden your skill set in an exciting way.

Sagittarius

You’re sparkly Sagittarian sensibilities usually have you chasing rainbows. But over the next couple months, Mars is inspiring you to channel your fiery energy inward and venture bravely into the deepest parts of your spirit. It’s time to slash through any guilt, shame, or secrets that have been silently draining your energy—as well as any relationships that have become spiritually burdensome. And speaking of relationships, this transit is also heating things up when it comes to intimacy, so you may find yourself feeling bolder in the bedroom and more emotionally invested in your sexual experiences. Honor your desires.

Capricorn

It’s time to boss up in your love life, Capricorn! Over the next two months, focus on blowing some fire toward any stagnant energy that’s been permeating your partnerships. Pursuing deeper commitments within standing relationships is absolutely within your wheelhouse now, so step up and make the first move. Conversely, it’s also a good time to cut the cord on any relationships that aren’t working out. Don’t be afraid to take action toward the dynamics you desire. Keep in mind that sensitivities in relationships could be extra high, so diffuse any drama by leaning into your compassionate side.

Aquarius

Over the next couple months, Mars is packing your schedule with all sorts of obligations, Aquarius—so get ready to get busy! Thankfully, the action planet is also granting you the mental motivation and physical energy needed to slay your lengthy to-do lists. Your ability to break bad habits during this transit will be powerful, so use this refreshed sense of focus to restructure your day-to-day routine in a way that boosts your productivity and also maintains your overall health. It’s especially important to say “no” to things that you don’t want or have the capacity to take on right now, too. No more sacrificing your wellness in order to make other people feel better.

Pisces

Having Mars submerged in a fellow water sign’s territory spells F-U-N for you, Pisces. Exciting creative juices and spicy feelings of passion are flowing in your direction over the next two months—so take advantage of this burst of inspiration and allow your poetic inner romantic to go wild! It’s a gorgeous time to take the lead in your love life and be the initiator of a hot date night out or a wild night in the bedroom. And this is an equally energizing period when it comes to your artistic self-expression. Armed with a dreamer’s eye and a compassionate heart, this transit will help you solidly commit to your creative goals and dial up the intensity in romance.

