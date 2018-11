To celebrate the launch of the fancy new Diet Coke bottle designed by Karl Lagerfeld, the soda giant threw a party in Paris last night. The best part? All the servers were dressed as Karl doppelgangers.

Complete with moto gloves, black ties, white wigs, black sunglasses and black suits, it had party goers like Lou Dillon and Audrey Tatou seeing way more than double. I love that Karl has such an amazing sense of humor. Could the man get any better?



Photo: WWD