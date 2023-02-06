How Many Grammys Does Beyoncé Have? She Just Broke the Record For Most Wins Ever

She just broke the record for the most wins in the history of the awards, so how many Grammys does Beyoncé have now?

The pop deity is celebrating the critical and economic success of her latest album Renaissance, which debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard charts—all 16 tracks made it into the Hot 100 when it came out in July 2022. Nearly half of 2023’s leading Grammy nominees are women and more than half are people of color, according to the recording academy. “This makes me feel very proud, but it makes me conscious of the fact that we have to maintain the work we have done,” said Harvey Mason jr., the Recording Academy’s CEO, per AP. “This year, I’m pleased with the result and work the voters did,” he continued. “We have almost 13,000 voters now. It’s really important work. I’m pleased to think they spent the time listening to the music and evaluating. I think you see by the type of nominations that they are not only going for just popular music or music that has a lot of streams. It’s just music of high quality.”

How many Grammys does Beyoncé have?

Beyoncé has 32 Grammy wins to her name and, with a total of nine nominations at the 2023 awards, she’s tied with her husband Jay-Z as the most-nominated music act in the history of the Grammys with 88 nominations each. She’s now the most-awarded artist in Grammys history after winning Best Dance / Electronic Music Album for RENAISSANCE. She overtook the late conductor Georg Solti, who set the record for most Grammy wins in 1997.

“I’m trying not to be too emotional,” the superstar said as her husband Jay-Z stood and applauded her. The singer thanked her late uncle, her parents, Jay-Z and her children for supporting her. “I’m just trying to receive this night. I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God.”

Her latest release, Renaissance, scored a nomination for Album of the Year, while the track “Break My Soul” brought in nominations for both Record and Song of the Year. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she wrote on Instagram. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.” It seems this could be her most carefree, happiest sound yet. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment,” she went on. “A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

But as gargantuan as her pop culture relevance is, the former Destiny’s Child member is going into the 2023 Grammys as somewhat of an underdog. Only three Black women have ever won Album of the Year—Natalie Cole, Whitney Houston and Lauryn Hill, released in ’91, ’92 and ‘99 respectively. Of Beyoncé’s 32 wins, only one has been in a top category, Song of the Year, which was more than a decade ago when she won as a songwriter for “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)”. As the New York Times noted, Bey is “indeed a barometer” of the awards’ “complex” treatment of Black musicians on the whole.

“Well, the bottom line is, it’s almost impossible for a Black artist to win Album of the Year,” John Legend told Entertainment Weekly in 2020, before John Batiste broke a decade-plus streak. “It’s like, how many years do we have to see Beyoncé getting snubbed?” He continued: “It’s kind of insane, actually. But it’s just like any other voting process. You have the voters you have. And the one thing that the Grammys can do to change that is get an influx of a more diverse and younger voting base and phase certain voters out that aren’t making music still. So that they’re not taking up so much of the bulk of the voting bloc. We’ve got to do something because that’s a terrible record and Diddy is right to complain about it.”

The academy added a special song for social change and five new categories including songwriter of the year, which Harvey told AP will further help diversify the 65th edition of the annual awards. “The academy and voters are placing a high importance on the craft of songwriting,” Harvey said of the new category, in which nominees include The-Dream, Amy Allen, Nija Charles, Tobias Jesso Jr. and Laura Veltz. “Personally, as a songwriter, I’m happy to see it being a significant part of our process. We realize that songwriting is at the heart of our industry. It’s one of the building blocks for every artist’s career.”

It comes as artists like The Weeknd and Drake are still unwilling to submit their music, citing the academy’s historical failure to recognize artists of color. In fact, for the 2022 awards, Drake actually withdrew two nominations—though no official reason was given, he touched on the subject during a radio interview in 2017 and questioned his genre categorization. “‘Hotline Bling’ is not a rap song,” he said at the time. “Maybe because I’ve rapped in the past or because I’m Black, I can’t figure out why.” He added of the awards, “I don’t even want them, because it just feels weird.”

Two years later, Drake and Kendrick Lamar were the two most nominated artists but both declined invitations to perform. Drake did accept the award for Best Rap Song on stage for “God’s Plan” but acknowledged the academy’s history of ignoring hip-hop. “This is a business where sometimes it’s up to a bunch of people that might not understand what a mixed-race kid from Canada has to say or a fly Spanish girl from New York, or a brother from Houston,” Drake said, while holding up the Grammy trophy. “But the point is, you’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word—you don’t need this right here.”

Beyoncé performed an hour-long concert at the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on January 21, 2023. The set list included hits like “Crazy in Love,” “Beautiful Liar” and “Naughty Girl,” as well as newer songs like “Freedom,” “Spirit” and “Be Alive.” Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, whom she shares with her husband Jay-Z, also joined her on stage to perform their duet, “Brown Skin Girl,” from 2019’s The Lion King: The Gift. The concert, which was invitation only and celebrated the opening of the new luxury hotel in February 2023 was attended by dozens of celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Ellen Pompeo, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Rebel Wilson, Nia Long, Chlöe and Halle Bailey.

