How To Make Low-Calorie, Easy No-Bake Pizzas

When craving pizza, most of us take the easy route and call for delivery, forgetting that along with the delivery boy comes a hefty calorie-laden pie. Contrary to popular belief, pizza doesn’t have to be weighed down with fat.Try these lighter, no-bake pie recipes, and satisfy your need for comfort food — the healthy way.

First pick out a crust. Instead of using dough, try these non-traditional options: tortillas, pitas, English muffins, or even portobello mushroom caps. You can even try preparing crust from softer foods such as mashed sweet potatoes, cornmeal, or grains such as brown rice and quinoa. Using these complex carbohydrate crusts will give you a full dose of fiber and fuel, without the fat.

Brush your crust of choice with olive oil, and sprinkle on some sesame seeds. Add fresh tomato sauce, shredded vegetables, and a source of protein from chicken, hummus, beans, or tofu. If you’re feeling adventurous, place a poached egg atop your bread of choice and add a dollop of salsa, artichokes, and escarole for a healthy and exciting pie.



Heat your pizza, complete with all of its toppings, in the toaster oven or microwave until the cheese is melted and the crust has browned. Sprinkle with sea salt, pepper, pureed nuts, herbs, freshly squeezed lemon, and balsamic vinegar.

Here are a few more examples of pies you can make:



Mexican pizza: Ingredients include cheddar cheese, jalapenos, scallions, tomatoes, refried beans, avocado, black olives, fresh basil, and eggplant, all atop red sauce.



Calamari and shrimp pizza: Feeling fishy? Try a calamari and shrimp pizza with feta cheese, cumin, onion, salsa, pine nuts, and arugula.



Rocket Salad Pizza: Topped with goat cheese, sunflower seeds, fresh strawberries (or your choice of fruit), and cilantro.

Just remember, pizza doesn’t have to be a calorie catastrophe. If you pile veggies atop a whole grain crust, you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite comfort food guilt free!

Amie Valpone, HHP, AADP, is a culinary nutritionist and author of The Healthy Apple, thehealthyapple.com.







