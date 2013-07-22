How Luxury Brands Rank On Pinterest



It goes without saying at this point that social media is increasingly playing a role in the way that people shop, and one of the main points of focus for luxury brands is Pinterest. Curalate and Pivot Conferences analyzed how some of your favorite luxury brands are doing on the social networking site—from Chanel to Christian Louboutin—to see who is winning the Pinterest battle. Chanel ranked at the top of the list with 150,000 shares and 1,244 repins per day. See how other brands fared below and don’t forget to check out our latest pins on The Vivant Pinterest page.

