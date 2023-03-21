How Did Lance Reddick Die? Keanu Reeves Dedicated ‘John Wick 4’ In His Honor

Weeks before the worldwide release of John Wick 4, it was reported that actor Lance Reddick had passed away. As an iconic actor, many action and John Wick fans would like to know: How did Lance Reddick die?

TMZ reported that Reddick’s body was discovered at his Studio City, California home by law officials on Friday morning on March 17, 2023, at around 9:30 A.M. Reddick starred in The Wire and played the character of Charon in the famed John Wick film series. The Wire actor was reportedly doing press for the latest installment of the film franchise during the time. He skipped out on the New York premiere of the movie where he posted a selfie video on social media Wednesday morning, on March 15, 2023, where he appeared to be at home with his dogs. At the Los Angeles premiere of the movie, the cast and crew gave tribute to him with blue ribbons.

With a great amount of respect for the actor, how did Lance Reddick die? Read more below to find out.

How did Lance Reddick die?

How did Lance Reddick die? According to Reddick’s representative Mia Hansen, the veteran actor died of natural causes.

In an Instagram tribute, his wife Stephanie Reddick made a post about her late husband and encouraged his fans to donate to a charity based in his hometown of Baltimore, Maryland. “Lance was taken from us far too soon. Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them,” she posted. “And to the thousands of Destiny players who played in a special tribute to Lance, thank you. Lance loved you as much as he loved the game. Donations may be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, his hometown.” Reddick is survived by his wife, and two children Yvonne Nicole and Christopher Reddick.

John Wick star Keanu Reeves talked about his work with Rennick very fondly on the red carpet premiere of John Wick 4. “We worked together on four films over 10 years,” he told People. “He was a remarkable artist and a special person with grace and dignity.” Reddick starred as Charon, the hotel manager for The Continental hotel which serves as a continuous hub for Wick.

“I guess what comes to mind right now is the first time that I met him and we worked together on John Wick, he had this idea for the way that he wanted the character to speak and just his enthusiasm and passion,” Reeves recalled of Reddick, “and the way that he and I got to work and kind of speak the unspoken, that connection. It’s just really cool.” Reeves also talked about their characters’ bond on screen, “I always thought that the connection between John Wick and Charon was special. I always said to him that people liked John Wick because he liked John Wick.”

When the news broke, Reeves and John Wick director Chad Stahelski announced that the film will be dedicated to Reddick. “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with,” they said. “Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

At the Los Angeles premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater, the cast, crew and attendees wore blue ribbons in honor of Reddick. “It’s not just one memory. It’s not just one day. It’s a collective. I had Lance in my life almost 10 years,” Stahelski told Variety. “Although that was done over the course of four films, we’ve worked together on other things. I just got to be happy and be proud of the fact that I got to spend so much time with him. We’re going to miss him.”

“I just want to say something about a great man and a great artist, a good friend, that was part of our family. Lance Reddick passed away today,” Stahelski told the crowd at the film’s premiere in Toronto, Canada, choking up briefly as Anderson put a hand on his shoulder to comfort him. “So you guys get to meet him up on the screen. He’s a great part of the family and hopefully you enjoy the performance.” Co-star Ian McShane also released a statement to Variety, “Total shock and disbelief. Lance was a wonderful human being and a wonderful colleague. My deepest condolences, peace and love to his wife, Stephanie, and all his family.”

In one of his last interviews with E! News, Reddick was surprised with the ferocity of the franchise. “I couldn’t believe that it was bigger than the last one,” Lance told the outlet on March 3, 2023. “I don’t know how you can have more action and better action, but we do. Also, the emotional stakes have been raised I feel for the characters more than any other franchise.” He continued, “I think some fans will be like, ‘Wow. I wanna do that again. Other fans will be like, ‘Okay, I need a martini. That was a lot.'”

The Wire creator David Simon said in a statement that Reddick was a” consummate professional, a devoted collaborator, a lovely soul and a friend. This is just gutting and way, way, way too soon for any of us who knew and loved him to contemplate.”

Fellow The Wire actor Wendell Pierce tweeted in honor of his friend, “A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP.”

Rick Riordan, the author of the Percy Jackson series, mourned the loss of Reddick who plays Zeus in the Season 1 adaptation of the famed book series. “We are devastated to hear of the untimely passing of Lance Reddick, our Zeus in season one of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. I’ve been in shock since yesterday, trying to understand how such a vibrant, kind and talented man could be so quickly taken from the world.” He continued, “It will be difficult working on those scenes in which Lance appears — not just because we mourn him, but because they will remind us of how much brilliance we have lost. At least it’s comforting to know that we’ll be able to share that performance with Lance’s millions of fans, and we will get to see his artistry in action one more time. As for me, I have trouble believing such a force of nature could ever really be gone. I will choose to think that maybe Mount Olympus simply had need of their king. Godspeed, Mr. Reddick, and thank you.”

