How Kate Moss Made Almost $30 Million Last Year

Supermodel Kate Moss may have turned 40 years old this year (which might as well be 210 in model years) but that hasn’t stopped the British fashion icon from continuing to make buckets of money. In fact, according to the Telegraph, 2013 was the most lucrative year of her career so far.

According to the paper, Moss’ business assets rose over the last year from $18.5 million to $28.5 million, based on public filings. Keep in mind that is on top of her personal fortune, which the Sunday Times lists at $92 million.

So, why was 2013 such a banger year for Moss? She collaborated with U.K.-based Carphone Warehouse on a collection of smartphone accessories, starred in ad campaigns for Stuart Weitzman, St. Tropez, Matchless, Rag & Bone, and Kerastase, her contract with Rimmel was ongoing, she released a book about her career, and appeared on the cover of Playboy’s 60th anniversary issue. Yeah, she’s makes us feel pretty lazy too.

Interestingly, 2014 could be an even bigger year for Moss who not only relaunched her Topshop collaboration, but is starring in a Burberry fragrance campaign alongside Cara Delevingne.

Click through the gallery above to see the various ways that Moss raked in the big bucks in 2013.