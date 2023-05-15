How Jupiter in Taurus Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign (From 2023-2024)

Scroll To See More Images

One of the most defining transits of 2023 is hitting on May 16, when lucky planet Jupiter makes its annual entry into a new part of the zodiac. Jupiter is the planet of luck and fortune, so it brings glitzy opportunities and glowy blessings wherever it goes—and you’ll want to know how the earthy magic of Jupiter in Taurus will affect your zodiac sign. For the first time in more than a decade, Jupiter is entering Taurus territory, where it’ll travel through May 25, 2024. The recent astrology has included a powerful lunar eclipse and an intense Mercury retrograde, but Jupiter in Taurus is here to make all it worth your while.

Jupiter is the largest planet in the solar system and is named for the Roman king of gods, so it’s no surprise that this regal celestial body is the astrological ruler of growth, expansion and abundance. This jovial cosmic giant governs everything from success and optimism to philosophy and knowledge. It’s also known as the “greater benefic” in traditional astrology, thanks to its beneficial and auspicious influence on our horoscopes. Think of it as the cosmos’ lucky charm! Wherever Jupiter goes, fortune and opportunity tend to follow, so its entry into the fertile and grounded sign of Taurus signifies some lush new beginnings for all zodiac signs.

Having Jupiter in Aries over the past year marked the start of a fresh cosmic cycle. This transit swung open all sorts of sparkly doors of opportunity in our lives, bestowing us with zingy new ideas and a zealous motivation to pursue our loftiest aspirations. Now, with Jupiter in Taurus, we’re developing the dedication, patience and faith needed to materialize our magic and make it tangible. Taurus’ pragmatic and stability-seeking energy helps to ground our wild Jupiterian dreams in reality, giving them solid forms and greater worth. It’s a time of renewed faith in our personal values, and it grants us all access to a greater abundance-mindset.

Speaking of abundance, Taurus is the sign associated with wealth and luxury, so Jupiter’s year-long stay here can definitely help us generate some big material blessings. The coming year is a powerful time to increase our financial assets, maximize our capacity for sensual pleasure and generate more resources. It may even bring an opulent and maximalist flair to the Taurus-ruled realms of music, beauty and food. Just remember that there can be too much of a good thing—if left unchecked, Jupiter in Taurus could lead to hedonism, laziness or out-of-control materialism. It’ll be easy to overindulge in earthly delights during this time, so be sure to give into generosity instead of greed.

We have a full year to work with this sensual brand of Jupiter magic, and maximizing on it is a must. Here’s what to know about how Jupiter in Taurus will affect you, based on your sun and/or rising sign:

How Jupiter in Taurus Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign

Aries

The coming year is bringing massive opportunities to increase your wealth and buff up your bank account, Aries, so don’t be surprised if you come into a significant pay raise or an investment starts paying dividends. And with such plentiful resources at your disposal, you may find that you’re more generous than usual, too. But the material magic of this transit is about more than just money, though—you’ll also have an opportunity to connect with your physical body in a deeper and more pleasurable way now. Treat yourself to some five-star restaurants, fine wines, or somatic healing experiences. Just make sure you don’t splurge on too many unnecessary and opulent purchases. The Jupiter in Taurus temptation toward excess is real!

Taurus

The universe is granting you a Midas touch for the whole next year, Taurus, so get ready to turn everything you touch to solid gold. Jupiter only hits your sign every 12 years, so this is a special period marked by immense personal growth, new opportunities and an influx of good fortune. You’re developing a profoundly deep faith in yourself and your ability to manifest your magic in the tangible realm—and this power is reflected in your confident and jovial presence. Fixed signs like you aren’t always partial to taking risks, but for the next year, trust that luck is on your side. Now’s a time to take a leap of faith and trust that your guardian angels have your back.

Gemini

Throughout the coming year, prepare for your intuition to get just as sharp and far-reaching as your intellect, Gemini. Jupiter’s tour through your dreamy twelfth house is expanding your mystical connection and deepening your faith in the invisible forces of the universe. You’re learning to trust your gut feelings and give your higher self more room to make itself known. With Jupiter in Taurus, it’s also an important time to prioritize rest and solitude. You’re naturally a social butterfly, but some rejuvenating solo time will help you connect with your inner power in an entirely new way. Remember, downtime doesn’t mean laziness—daydreaming and slowing down are ways of recharging your batteries!

Cancer

Having a solid support system is important to you, Cancer—and with Jupiter in your community-oriented eleventh house through the coming year, it’ll be easier than ever to surround yourself with people who are aligned with your highest values. Your friend group is expanding and you’re finding more ways to feel connected with your fellow humans. This influx of fulfilling social energy has the added benefit of infusing your hopes and wishes with a newfound sense of optimism, too. You’re learning to have faith in what’s to come for the world, and your visions for the future feel within reach with the support of the collective on your side.

Leo

Prepare for some massive upgrades in your career, Leo, as Jupiter is infusing its abundant magic into your professional life over the coming year. Your public-facing presence is taking on a new sparkle and your impact at work will seem larger-than-life to those around you. It’ll be impossible for your colleagues not to notice your creative talents and dedicated work ethic—so don’t be afraid to hog the spotlight and bask in the glory of your hard-earned success. This is a great time for making professional power moves or pivoting into a more lucrative and fulfilling field, so follow your heart toward whatever path feels most aligned.

Virgo

Get ready to embark on some life-changing adventures, Virgo. With Jupiter in your worldly ninth house, it’s time to visit new places, see new sights, and go big with any vacation plans. Traveling is a fantastic way to shift your perspective and broaden your horizons now! You’ll also have some auspicious opportunities to further your education, whether that means formally applying to schools or enrolling in an online program that’s long piqued your interest. Whatever you do, focus on expanding philosophically, spiritually and intellectually—because this year, your spirit is like a sponge, ready to soak up every ounce of experience and knowledge that life has to offer.

Libra

Libra is the sign of partnerships, so the people closest to you are always going to be an especially important piece of who you are. But over the coming year, there’s tons of space opening up to explore greater depth and intimacy within your relationships. Your capacity for realness and vulnerability is greater than ever now, so forging entwined emotional connections with others can be an incredibly rewarding (albeit nerve wracking!) experience. In addition to spiritual growth, your relationships may also boost your standing in other ways throughout this year—as this transit could bring forth a financial windfall by way of a loved one or an important loan from someone in your orbit.

Scorpio

If you’re looking for love, Scorpio, you’re in luck—because fortune-filled Jupiter is blessing your relationship sector throughout the coming year. Look forward to all sorts of opportunities to build closer bonds with potential partners and make meaningful commitments to the people you care about. You tend to play your emotional cards close to your chest in relationships, but this year is an auspicious time to be generous with your love and resources. What you give to others is likely to come back to you tenfold! This is also a beautiful time to enjoy the sensual pleasures of partnership and get to know your lovers’ body in a new way. Physical and emotional connections can move hand in hand.

Sagittarius

There’s never enough time in the day to accomplish everything on our to-do lists—but over the coming year, Sagittarius, you’ll find that you’re able to milk your 24 hours for every drop of productive juice. Jupiter’s tour through yTaurus is here to glow-up your daily routine and help you maximize on your time. Working smarter and not harder is your new motto! You’ll be enjoying more physical energy, increased productivity and a greater ability to make good on your health and self-improvement goals—so let this be your excuse to join a fancy gym or splurge on a wellness retreat. Additionally, Jupiter is blessing you with a strong sense of purpose and responsibility, so have faith in your ability to help others and stick to healthy habits for yourself.

Capricorn

Work is always important to a business-minded Capricorn like you, but with Jupiter in your fun-loving fifth house, now’s a time to focus on your hobbies and make more time to play. You’re being filled with a newfound sense of inspiration and creativity, fueling your passion projects and allowing you to enjoy more leisure time. It’s a beautiful year for reconnecting with your inner child and your sense of joy—you should be thriving, not just surviving! Romantic opportunities are also becoming more plentiful, as is your capacity to enjoy the lighthearted magic of falling in love. It’ll be easier to rekindle a flame of passion in any existing relationships or set off sparks with new people, so keep your heart open to a storybook romance.

Aquarius

Jupiter in Taurus is expanding your desire for comfort this year, Aquarius, so pull out all the stops when it comes to turning your home into your sanctuary. This is a great time to level up your living situation, whether by moving into a more spacious home or splurging on some luxurious upgrades to cozy up your current abode. Emotional comfort is equally important now, too, and you may find that your family suddenly takes on more importance in your life. It’ll be easier to heal any family feuds and reconnect with loved ones now, so open your heart and home to your close kin. This can help to remind you who you are and where you came from, which will give you more faith in yourself than ever before.

Pisces

It’s time to make your voice heard, Pisces! Jupiter is sprinkling its magic all over your communication sector for the coming year, amplifying your ideas and expanding your reach. Your words and presence will be especially inspiring to the people around you, and it’ll be easy to make meaningful connections with others in your everyday life. Even the most casual aspects of your daily routine can bring about mystical new opportunities now—so focus on being extra mindful in your surroundings and ready to capitalize on the synchronicities that present themselves to you. Everything has something to teach you, and you’re totally prepared to listen to life’s little secrets. If anyone can find the magic in the mundane, it’s you.

