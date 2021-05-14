Olivia Munn Admitted She Was ‘Obsessed’ With John Mulaney Years Before They Started Dating

After news broke that these two are dating, many are beginning to wonder how John Mulaney and Olivia Munn met in the first place. According to a source who spoke to People, the duo met at a “church” in Los Angeles. But as it turns out, they met at least once before that—though the encounter didn’t go as you might expect.

During a 2015 conversation with HuffPost Live, Munn revealed that she and the stand-up comedian actually met at a wedding. Munn, now 40, was a huge fan and recalled being “so obsessed” with spending time with him at the wedding. “We were at a wedding together and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, do you and your fiancée want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?’” the Newsroom alum said. “At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like, ‘So, you having fun?’ I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him.”

Things got even more awkward for Munn after she tried to stay in touch with the Big Mouth star, 38. She reached out to him via email, but according to her, “he never emailed back.” She joked, “I might’ve got the wrong email—probably. That’s what I tell myself.”

News of Munn and Mulaney’s romance first broke on Thursday, May 13. An insider told People at the time, “This is very new, they’re taking it slowly.” Reports of their relationship also come just three days after Mulaney and his wife of six years, Annamarie Tendler, announced they are getting a divorce.

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” Tendler said in a statement on Monday, May 10. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.” Meanwhile, the former Saturday Night Live writer addressed the divorce through a spokesperson. “John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work,” the rep said in a statement to Page Six.

Mulaney and Tendler’s divorce news came three months after he completed a 60-day rehab stay in February 2021. According to sources who spoke to Us Weekly at the time, the comedian was the one who chose to check into a treatment center in December 2020.