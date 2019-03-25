Jennifer Lawrence & Adele Surprised Fans at a Drag Bar—But How Did They Become Friends?

This is a friendship we can get on board with! Katniss Everdeen and the smokey vocally-blessed breakup-song queen hanging out? Yes, please! J-Law and Adele were spotted at a New York City drag show recently, living it up together. But how did Jennifer Lawrence and Adele meet? Let’s take you back to 2013 when the 85th Academy Awards took place. In case you need a refresher, Lawrence was in a stunning white ballgown reminiscent of Cinderella, which was far more fierce on the archery-trained actress. Adele was in attendance—and won!—for her song “Skyfall” from the same-titled James Bond film. Lawrence also took home an award that night for best actress in Silver Linings Playbook. She also took a memorable little tumble on her way up the stairs to accept her Oscar and reaffirmed why we all adore the adorkable, charismatic young actress.

In Time’s 2016 100 Most Influential People issue, Lawrence explained the moment she first met the Oscar and Grammy-winning singer.

“I remember sneaking backstage while she performed ‘Skyfall’, trying to squeeze a ball gown past a pile of ropes and cables just to get a little closer. See her from another angle as if to peek behind the Great Oz’s curtain,” Lawrence wrote in the issue. “I had been a fan of hers since ‘Chasing Pavements’ (saying ‘fan’ about Adele always sounds like an understatement, doesn’t it?).”

“We all see her success. Her undeniable talent and beauty,” Lawrence continued. “But what you don’t see is what a wonderful mother she is. What a wonderful partner and friend she is. That she makes her son’s Halloween costumes. Adele is a gift, an international treasure, but she’s also sweet, funny, intelligent and beautiful. Bitch.”

All we can say is—get you someone who writes about you the way Jennifer writers about Adele.

Most recently the famous friends stopped in to a little NYC spot called Pieces Bar and really stirred things up. The friends delighted the crowd in Greenwich Village and even took part in the gay bar’s drag show hosted by drag queen The Brita Filter.

Adele introduced herself and the crowd went WILD.

The A-listers apparently played games, including musical shots. Lawrence tackled Adele to the ground after she lost at musical shots. “How could you lose!” the Oscar winner shouted at one of the best singers of this generation.

The 28-year-old actress seemed extremely passionate about Adele winning and was not about to let her BFF off the hook for screwing the pooch.

The Brita Filter joked, “Jennifer this isn’t The Hunger Games.”

The Brita Filter asked the 30-year-old mom if she was single or taken. The singer replied, “I’m married.” She was then asked if she was ready to mingle and “have a great time with then gays tonight.” The “Make You Feel My Love” singer enthusiastically replied, “Obviously!” *Cheers erupt in the crowd.* *A few people definitely fainted.*

Here’s a few more posts from the fun girls night. Will Pieces ever be the same?

Catch us scouring gay bars in NYC from now till forever, just hoping to get a glimpse of another girls night out with J-Law and Adele. We can see why these two get along so well.