How Did Jansen Panettiere Die? Hayden Is ‘Absolutely Heartbroken’ Over Her Younger Brother’s Death

A tragic event. With news about his sudden death, many are wondering how did Jansen Panettiere die?

Jansen was the younger brother of Hayden Panettiere. The actor had roles in the early 2000s including those on NBC’s Heroes and ABC’s Nashville. He transitioned into voice roles while he voiced Periwinkle in Blue’s Clues in 2004 and the Shovelmouth Boy in Ice Age: The Meltdown. He also starred in The Walking Dead and has four posthumous acting releases including Aah! Roach. In 2019, Jansen announced that he had become a painter, but he was “painting for most of” his life. Kasey Kitchen, a representative for Hayden Panettiere, confirmed his death to CNN on February 20, 2023.

How did Jansen Panettiere die? Read more below.

How did Jansen Panettiere die?

How did Jansen Panettiere die? According to the statement from Kasey Kitchen, the cause of death is unknown at this time and an investigation is underway. Jansen was 28 at the time of his death.

In a police report obtained by TMZ and published on February 21, 2023, there was no foul play involved. The police report details that one of Jansen’s friends informed investigators he was supposed to be at the meeting on Sunday. He didn’t show up and they thought something might be wrong. The friends then went to his apartment and found him sitting upright in a chair, unresponsive, called 911 and started CPR. According to Jansen’s father, he called him the night of his death and said he was “okay.” The toxicology and autopsy report won’t be completed for another few weeks.

According to sources close to Hayden, the Scream actress is mourning her brother’s death. “Hayden is absolutely heartbroken,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “She loved her brother unconditionally and the two shared a special bond.” The source continued, “Jansen suffered from mental health issues and art was his therapy and escape,” the source says. “In the past, Jansen was open to family and friends about his struggles. Hayden was always there for him and constantly tried to help Jansen when she could.”

Weeks before his death, Jansen posted a photo of his sister cutting his hair. “Not the first haircut she’s tried to give me,” he captioned the post. In his artist’s biography on his website, it described his journey as an artist. “After spending time in LA as an adult he was ridden with terrible anxiety and depression; this period in his life eventually produced a spiritual clarity that drove him to start painting his problems, one by one.”

Jansen described his transition into art in a series of Medium blog posts in 2019. “I’m a painter now. I’ve painted for most of my life but only as of recent have I self identified with the practice. It’s my therapy,” he wrote. “Those of you whom understand anxiety and depression know that it’s like suffocating. It’s like searching for a breathe of cool air in a steam room. When I’m depressed, I do what most other people do, drugs. Alcohol, pot, kratom, ect. They work most of time. I get really depressed sometimes. The kind of depression that no matter the quantity of whatever chemicals I imbibe will simply never be enough. I paint. I paint my problems. It gives me a sense of ultimate purpose. In a world hypnotized by vanity fueled with comparison, art is my escape. The inner demons call to the angels of our being. Finally all these toxic thoughts and feelings have a stage to play and become something much more than just that weight on my chest, the clenching of my fists, the tightness in my jaw. In the words of Meryl Streep ‘take your broken heart and make art.'” Jansen shared his art on Instagram where he also went under the psydoneum RANE.

Jansen’s former castmate Alyson Stoner paid tribute to Jansen in an Instagram post on February 23, 2023.”TW: death // Jansen. I don’t know what happened yet, dear human. I know you sent me your art on Friday and by Monday you were gone. I just want to honor your life. I want to honor your complexity, your immeasurable value, your worthiness,” they wrote. “You/we started so young (you were 10 on Holly Hobbie??). I hate the pain that Hollywood added to your/our paths. I’m grateful you reclaimed art as such a visceral and expressive outlet. (It’s been quietly inspiring me in my own journey.) I hope it provided more than a few soothing hours in the pitch black nights. Love you. I hope you are at peace. // Hayden, love you. I’m so sorry for your incomparable loss. Thinking of your family and community. // Keep checkin in on each other. #ripjansenpanettiere”

The Walking Dead producers at Valhalla production posted a tweet in remembrance of the actor. “You might remember Jansen as “Casper” in “The Calm Before” in Season 9 of #TheWalkingDead. He will be deeply missed. The whole #TWDFamily is thinking about the Panettiere family right now.”

Jansen’s partner Catherine Michie posted a photo of the two together and captioned the Instagram,” Jansen, I met you only a year ago, but you have been my best friend and biggest fan. I will never forget the first time I saw your face and the first things you said to me. Words cannot express the pain of knowing I won’t hear your laugh again. I hope you find peace, and I’m sorry I wasn’t there when you needed me most. The world is better because you were in it. I know we will paint together again someday. I’ll always be your sugarpop. Someone wake me up and tell me this is a dream. Love you, Bubbles”

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available. Call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free and confidential counseling.