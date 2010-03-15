How to Incorporate Florals Into Your Wardrobe

I’m going to be honest– I don’t have a single floral print in my wardrobe. My closet is a sea of gradient shades of black and white– charcoal grey, slate grey, cream, eggshell, off-white… you get the idea. In fact, as I write this, I am wearing monochromatic black.

However, spring is here, which means it’s time to break the dreary winter cycle of buying non-colors. Floral prints can be easily incorporated into any wardrobe that’s desperate for a little boost. Here are some outfit suggestions and tips on how to incorporate some of the pretty print into your daily look!

Outfit #1 (above): Wynwood and liberty florals are rooted in history as the iconic prints of 1992– right below that flannel staple, plaid, of course. The Doc Martens and round frame glasses play into the prints’ 90s vibe, while the basic white top and classic denim jacket bring the look into 2010.

Black round sunglasses by Proenza Schouler; Blue denim jacket by American Eagle Outfitters; Black leather bracelet by Cara Couture; Black floral print skirt by Arden B.; White combat boots by Doc Martens; White button down by Lacoste; Black fringe bag by Barbara Bui.

Outfit #2:



If you’re more comfortable wearing solids than floral prints– a great way to ease into florals is with a scarf. Scarves, in general, can be used as a way to enhance or complete an outfit. In the above ensemble, the scarf lightens up an otherwise edgier look, while the studded boyfriend blazer and cutoff shorts balance out the feminine feel of the floral print.

Black boyfriend blazer by I Heart Ronson; Floral scarf by Calypso St. Barth; Grey v-neck sweater by Gap; Black tights; Tan tote by Banana Republic; Denim cutoff shorts by Levi’s; Ballet flat by Lanvin; Silver and gold ring by Allison Schiller.

Outfit #3:



When it comes to office dressing, florals are a great way to incorporate color while still feeling sophisticated and appropriate. Painterly or abstract floral prints can instantly update your work wardrobe. Paired with basics like black slacks and pencil skirts, florals are a refreshingly feminine way to get out of your pinstripe rut.



Beige trench coat by Farhi by Nicole Farhi; Purple floral print blouse by Salvatore Ferragamo; Black tote by Miu Miu; Black pencil skirt by Brian Reyes; Black pumps by Jimmy Choo; Gold watch by Michael Kors.

