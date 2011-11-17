How To Hide Your Thanksgiving Hangover Like A Stylish Bro

Now that I’ve given a quick lesson to the ladies on how to “How To Hide Your Thanksgiving Hangover Like A Stylish Pro” I’m gonna remix it a bit — frat boys, fashion boys, or any other gentleman boy that’s reading this take note: Not only will this guide help you hide your Thanksgiving hangover or any holiday after that, it will also give you a quick run on what should be in your wardrobe this season.
Whether you were out on Thanksgiving Eve, playing our dysfunctional family drinking game yesterday, or just planning on tearing it up the entire weekend, these picks are perfect for you. Know why? Because no matter what happens you’re going to have a pounding headache paired with cotton mouth and your uncle will be talking about his college days while Nana asks about the special lady in your life.
There’s no chance of you sneaking off to bed to take a quick nap and sleep this one off. After all, there’s holiday shopping to be done, your dad wants to hang the outdoor Christmas lights tomorrow and multiple football games are a callin’. So instead of looking like death — look like one stylish dude and keep your pain on the down low.
Photo Credit: Mariano Vivanco
This cardigan is warm and sturdy and will without a doubt, comfort you during your time of need. Billy Reid Chunky Wool-Blend Cardigan, $395, at Mr.Porter
Snuggle up and sober up. YMC Shoulder Patch Sweater, $140, at YMC
Gilets are having a moment right now so rest your head on your shoulder, take a cat nap, and accept the compliments on how stylish you are. Canada Goose Freestyle Down-Filled Canada Gilet, $245, at Mr.Porter
The yellow long-sleeve will visually soothe your headache and it's comfy! Billy Reid Crew Neck Cotton Sweater, $145, at Billy Reid.
Caption not necessary. Levi's Vintage Clothing Shawl Collar Wool Cardigan, $275, at Mr.Porter
It's slouchy and snuggly. Billy Reid Slouch Sweatshirt, $73, at Billy Reid
Flannel shirts are perfect for any occasion. Flannel Shirt, $29.90, at Uniqlo
Joggers are perfect for that holiday hangover. Navy Jersey Joggers, $36, at TopMan.
Have you ever worn a pair of drop crotch shorts? I have and I never take them off when I'm hurtin'. Jacquard Shorts, $59.90, at Zara
Stylish? Check. Comfortable? Check. Goes with everything? Check. Bally Grosgrain Hiking Boots, $495, at Park & Bond