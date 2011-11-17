How To Hide Your Thanksgiving Hangover Like A Stylish Bro

Now that I’ve given a quick lesson to the ladies on how to “How To Hide Your Thanksgiving Hangover Like A Stylish Pro” I’m gonna remix it a bit — frat boys, fashion boys, or any other gentleman boy that’s reading this take note: Not only will this guide help you hide your Thanksgiving hangover or any holiday after that, it will also give you a quick run on what should be in your wardrobe this season.

Whether you were out on Thanksgiving Eve, playing our dysfunctional family drinking game yesterday, or just planning on tearing it up the entire weekend, these picks are perfect for you. Know why? Because no matter what happens you’re going to have a pounding headache paired with cotton mouth and your uncle will be talking about his college days while Nana asks about the special lady in your life.

There’s no chance of you sneaking off to bed to take a quick nap and sleep this one off. After all, there’s holiday shopping to be done, your dad wants to hang the outdoor Christmas lights tomorrow and multiple football games are a callin’. So instead of looking like death — look like one stylish dude and keep your pain on the down low.