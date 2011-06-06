How Girls Flirt: An Expert Guide To Female Body Language

Last week, relationship expert Bree Maresca-Kramer gave us some great tips on how to read guys’ body language. Now it’s time to give the boys a little insight into how we work. Sometimes a hair twirl is just a hair twirl, but it can mean so much more.

Ladies, is your body language unconsciously giving the guys in your life the “come and get it” vibe, or is it it telling him to get far away from you? Fellas, read on to find out a little more about the inner workings of female body language.



She likes you:

She will give you deliberate and direct eye contact with flirtatious glances away or down. In addition, her eyes will dilate and sparkle as you speak to her.

She will be all smiles. She will not be able to help herself if she likes you.

She will find ways to physically touch you while talking with you. For instance, she will gently touch your forearm or shoulder. In addition, she will lean into you while you’re talking.

She isn’t interested:

If her eyes are straying around the room and not focused intently on you, she is most likely not interested. Also if her eyes are not dilated, then she is not interested.

She seems physically uncomfortable around you. A woman who is interested in you will face you directly, lean in toward you and relax her body. Folded arms, a stiff back and leaning away from you are signs that she wants out of the situation.

If she makes no physical contact with you at all she does not touch your arm or leg when she is making a point then she is not into you.

SHE just wants to be friends:

She keeps her physical distance and does not respond physically to you, even when you flirt with her or throw out a double entendre in the conversation.

She will pat you while you hug her hello or goodbye.

She will look around the room at other guys while she is talking to you.

