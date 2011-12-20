How To Get Sebastian Professional’s Super Smoothie Look

Sebastian Professional stylists created 14 looks for their “Infinite Possibilities” lookbook this season, to not only show off what their products were capable of, but to help each and every one of us find a hairstyle for our style type. With everything from the “Texture Tonic” to the “Super Smoothie”, their core team of stylists created sexy styles for hair fanatics everywhere.

Sebastian Professional stylist Omar Antonio walked us through how to get the Super Smoothie style for our next night on the town — and it actually is quite easy. Follow his tips and tricks in the video above to get the look!

Step 1: Cocktail Sebastian Professional Potion 9 and Sebastian Professional WhippedCrme on wet hair.

Step 2: Rough dry hair with blowdryer.

Step 3: Use a round brush to completely dry hair.

Step 4: Gather hair up into a bun and set for 10 minutes.

Step 5: Let the bun down and create a diagonal part.

Step 6: Backcomb and twist the hair across forehead and pin.

Step 7: Loosely grab the ends of hair and tie with an elastic.

Step 8: Finish with Sebastian Professional Shaper Hairspray.

For more information about our relationship with Sebastian click here cmp.ly/3.