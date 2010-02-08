How to Get a Good Night’s Sleep: Fifteen Bad Habits to Avoid

If you have trouble getting to sleep at night and wake up feeling groggy and tired, youre not alone. Generally, adults need 7-8 hours of sleep each night, but many people find it difficult to get enough hours of uninterrupted shut eye. A lack of sleep not only impacts your mood, it can impair your memory and concentration as well. Additionally, it can weaken your immune system, making you more susceptible to colds, viruses, and other infections. Here are fifteen habits to avoid if you’re in the market for getting a better night’s sleep.

1. Leaving the TV On or Using Your Computer Before Bed

Some people watch TV as a way to fall asleep. However, what many people dont realize is that it can contribute to sleeplessness. The human body runs on a 24-hour Circadian Rhythm or an internal clock. This internal clock has a huge impact on when we sleep and the quality of sleep we get. Additionally, its sensitive to light. The continuous light from the TV or a computer can interfere with this.

2. Eating Right Before Bed

Food is a source of energy. If youre trying to fall asleep, a huge boost of energy is definitely not what you need. Try to eat at least two hours before you go to bed and avoid fatty foods. Heavy foods take awhile to digest and may keep you awake.



3. Alcohol

Although alcohol is a depressant, it can contribute to restlessness. Drinking before bed may make you drowsy, but youre more likely to wake up in the middle of the night.

4. Caffeine

Avoid caffeinated drinks before bed. Caffeine is a stimulant and can keep you up at night. In fact, caffeine can cause sleep problems up to 10-12 hours after drinking it.



5. Smoking

Although some people use nicotine to relax before bed, its an unreliable sleep aide. Like caffeine, nicotine is a stimulant and will only keep you awake.

6. Using Your Bed as a Desk, Table, Etc

Your bed should be for sleeping only. If you associate your bed with work, it may be harder for your body to wind down and relax.



7. Stress

Weve all been there. You climb into bed and shut your eyes, but your thoughts are racing a million miles an hour. Stress and/or anxiety can certainly contribute to the length and quality of your sleep. Worried about the next day? Make a to-do list before you hit the hay. Still struggling to fall asleep? Try relaxation techniques. Listen to a book on tape, soft music or have a cup of decaffeinated herbal tea.

8. Sleep Medications

Over-the-counter sleep aides and prescription pills can help the onset of sleep. However, these medications should be a last resort. In the long run, sleep medications can cause side effects and trigger insomnia. If you feel that you just cant fall asleep without a sleep aide, talk to your doctor or healthcare professional.

9. Not Having A Set Bedtime

Believe it or not, not having a set bed time can greatly impact the length or quality of your sleep. Try to plan how many hours of sleep youll need and go to bed at the same time every night. As tempting as it may sound, sleeping in on the weekends will only disrupt your routine.

10. Frequent Napping

Sometimes, naps are a good way to restore your energy. However, you shouldnt nap longer than 30 minutes. Limit your naps to early afternoon or 8 hours after you wake.

11. Exercising before Bed

Regular exercise can help you fall asleep easier and faster. On the other hand, exercising right before bed will only stimulate your body. Your body associates cooler temperatures with sleep; exercising raises your body temperature.



12. Room Temperature

Create comfortable sleeping conditions by experimenting with room temperature. Many people fall asleep faster in a room that has a moderate or cool temperature.

13. Light Exposure

Naturally, our bodies are programmed to fall asleep when its dark. Your Circadian Rhythm is sensitive to light. It may sound obvious, but be sure to keep your bedroom dark at night. Additionally, too little exposure to light during the day can cause sleep problems at night.

14. Pets

Do you cuddle up with your pet at night? Unfortunately, your dog or cat may be the culprit of your sleeplessness. In addition to allergens, movement from your pet may keep you awake.



15. Comfortable Sleeping Conditions

Sometimes, its the little things that make the largest impact. Having a comfortable bed is the first step. Is your bed too small? Do you wake up with a sore back or neck? Simple things such as a memory foam topper may help you fall asleep and stay asleep.

