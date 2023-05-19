How Gemini Season Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign (From May to June 2023)

Scroll To See More Images

The sun—ruler of your ego and sense of identity—is leaving behind the sensual and stabilizing energy of Taurus and gearing up for a galvanizing shift into Gemini. Knowing how Gemini season 2023 will affect each zodiac sign can help you make the most of this new chapter in your annual solar journey, because Gemini is a mutable air sign that affects each zodiac sign in its own unique and empowering way.

During Gemini season, your social life tends to kick into action and your brain often wants to process more information. Gemini is the zodiac sign of communication, close friends and local interactions. It’s also the zodiac sign of looking into details, adapting to changing circumstances, seeing both sides of the coin and remaining open to new information. As you shake off the stubborn energy of Taurus, the sun’s ingress into Gemini loosens the screws and allows for more air flow and possibilities. During this astrological season, you have every reason to take a step back from your convictions and allow your ideas to become more malleable. After all, Gemini didn’t get its reputation for being a fast-learner by being rigid and in their learning process.

However, Gemini has a naughty—and often nefarious—reputation. Fortunately, there’s an explanation for why their changing attitudes and shifting perspectives has given them the label of being “two-faced”. Geminis were simply born with the rare ability to identify varying shades of gray in a world that feels more comfortable deciding whether something is black or white. During Gemini season, your thinking is likely to become more complex, so let go of your fear of asking questions and knowing the unknowable.

This Gemini season is likely to probe even more deeply than you’d expect, as the sun enters Gemini on May 21 and immediately forms a trine with transformative Pluto in Aquarius. As the sun unites with the planet of creation and destruction in intellectual air signs, you are likely to push the limit in your intellectual pursuits and your social interactions, inevitably leading to more growth. By the time Jupiter—planet of growth, abundance and knowledge—joins forces with the North Node of Destiny in Taurus on June 1, you may even feel like you’re veering toward an inevitable turning point in life. This monumental aspect is raising the stakes during Gemini season, so prepare for take off.

The downside of Gemini energy is that it can make you feel a bit near-sighted, which will be called into question during the full moon in fire sign Sagittarius on June 3. While Gemini is obsessed with details and concerned with what’s happening locally, Sagittarius cares much more about the broader strokes and bigger ideas. While Gemini sees the neighborhood, Sagittarius sees the world, and when this full moon takes place, it will give you a glimpse of all of it, coming together to form one big idea. And once romantic Venus enters fire sign Leo on June 5, you will continue to fall in love with it.

As Gemini season comes to an end, you will be called to look inward and reflect on the past. Saturn—planet of karma and restriction—will station retrograde at 7 degrees Pisces and Pluto retrograde will re-enter Capricorn on June 11. Luckily, chatty and inventive Mercury also enters Gemini on June 11, which is Mercury’s home zodiac sign. Although the energy may be shifting, Gemini’s ability to make sense of it will certainly come in handy. And by the time a new moon in Gemini takes place on June 18, you will be ready to hedge all your bets on the idea—or set of ideas—that you’re feeling most excited about.

Here’s what Gemini season 2023 will mean for you, according to your sun sign and/or rising sign:

Aries

Feeling more curious and talkative than usual? Gemini season is about to make everything a breeze in your social life and close friend group. With the confident and empowering sun chatting it up in your third house of communication, brainstorming and local interactions, you have every reason to pour more of your energy into your extraverted side. Not only are you feeling more social, but you’re also feeling more intelligent and open-minded. If you spend time sharing ideas and cultivating new ones during Gemini season, you’ll be so impressed by what you come up with.

Taurus

Although Taurus season is now behind you, the excitement in your life is just beginning to ramp up. With the Gemini sun moving through your abundant and nourishing second house of money and self-esteem, you’re ready to take stock of your material possessions and reevaluate what’s supporting you and giving you confidence. You’re moving toward a destined turning point in your life with Jupiter in Taurus joining forces with the North Node of Destiny on June 1, shining a light on who you were always meant to become. Spend time embracing and getting to know who person is.

Gemini

You’ve made it, Gemini. A full year around the sun and you know you’ve grown exponentially. Now that the sun is returning to your first house of the self, you’re seeing yourself in a different light. Your ego has taken blows over the past year and you’ve made mistakes that you’ve learned from. However, you’ve also surprised yourself with your strength and know-how, proving people who have doubted you wrong, time and time again. This year, you’re ready to take up more space, push boundaries and encourage others to see things from new perspectives. Ask the questions the rest of us are too afraid to ask. The answers could change everything.

Cancer

Although Gemini season is fast-paced and breezing with conversations, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re easy to keep up with. Now that the sun is dreaming in your 12th house of spirituality and inner reflection, it may feel as though you’re reaching the end of your limit and you’re ready to slow down and take a break. Take your ego out of needing time to yourself, because healing in solitude and embracing introspection is a necessary part of life. When one forgoes rest for too long, their mental health suffers, especially if they’ve been doing everything to stave off the healing process. Just remember, you are worth so much more than your productivity. Your soul is infinite, babe.

Leo

Your social network is being activated and rebooted, Leo. Gemini season is encouraging you to think more about your vision for the future, especially in terms of how you can help make the world a better place. The sun is now moving through your 11th house of community, hopes and dreams, shining its light on your humanitarian and revolutionary side. Now is the time to be the leader we all need, guiding us toward something that will both save us and free us. You know that if you care about something deeply, that means there must be many out there who care just as much as you do. Gemini season wants to help you find them.

Virgo

Although Gemini season can come with a lot of pressure to perform, you’re up for the task, Virgo. The glorious Gemini season is shining its clarifying light on your 10th house of public image and career pursuits, encouraging you to exceed expectations and prove that you’re capable of achieving the impossible. You’re ready to work harder and to become more serious about what it takes in order to make it. Gemini season is a beautiful time to chat with your superiors and learn from your mentors. It’s a great time to ask for that promotion you deserve. It’s an even better to do all of it at once, because Gemini season is putting you directly in the limelight.

Libra

Gemini season makes you want to live life to the fullest, Libra. When the sun is spinning through this intellectual air sign, it tends to make you feel like you can learn anything you desire and travel to the furthest reaches of the world. After all, Gemini season activates your ninth house of philosophy and expansion, encouraging you to experience all there is to experience. If you’ve been thinking about re-enrolling in school, returning to your studies or simply diving into a subject you’re passionate about, this is your sign to do it right now. Gemini season has big plans for you, Libra. Are you ready for an adventure?

Scorpio

Although the airy and superficial nature of Gemini season can be suffocating to your emotional and intuitive vibrations, it’s not all for naught. With the sun cocooning itself in your eighth house of transformation, this astrological season can encourage you to go inward, face your demons and come out stronger and more liberated than before. The butterfly goes through *so* much before it can unfurl its wings and fly away, risking its life every step of the way. What are you willing to sacrifice for the sake of knowing how it feels to fly? Are you willing to trade comfort and familiarity for liberation and possibility?

Sagittarius

You may find yourself forming some key allies during Gemini season, Sagittarius. However, could also encounter a few adversaries in the process. Now that the sun is moving through your seventh house of partnerships and significant others, you may find yourself forming new relationships and embracing shifts in the ones that already matter. Been seeing someone lately? There’s a higher chance that relationship could soon be made official. Been preparing to defeat a competitor? It may just be time for you to face-off. Either way, Gemini season is showing you how you relate to others, because at the end of the day, every relationship you have is a mirror of yourself.

Capricorn

Hard at work or hardly working? You may find yourself feeling more productive now that Gemini season has begun, considering that the sun is now powering your sixth house of work and health like a little Energizer Bunny in the sky. And while you have every reason to embrace this increase in your desire to stick to a prolific routine, you should also remember that the sixth house also deals with your physical well-being and your ability to help others. By spending time indulging in self-care—and I mean *real* self-care, not just face masks—you will discover just how useful and effective you can be, Capricorn.

Aquarius

Gemini season always gives you a million reasons to celebrate, Aquarius. Suddenly, colors appear brighter, music feels louder and inspiration is rushing through your veins. After all, Gemini season activates your fifth house of romance and self-expression, reminding you that life is absolutely worth living, even when it’s hard. During Gemini season, you’re way more likely to fall in love or indulge in a steamy affair, so go ahead—wear that sundress! You’re also more likely to create your next artistic masterpiece, so follow your instinct to be creative. Gemini season is forming a trine with Pluto in Aquarius, driving you to rediscover yourself through art.

Pisces

Although the overly cerebral and technical energy of Gemini season can be stressful to your dreamy and imaginative nature, you have every reason to love it. After all, the Gemini sun is beaming its healing light directly into your fourth house of home and family, showing you all the love that was once hidden in the shadows. Now is the time to think big when it comes to creating the home of your dreams and strengthening your sacred space. It’s also a beautiful time to remind yourself who your real family is and how you can be a better family member to those who consider you theirs. No matter what, Gemini season always encourages you to nurture and spread love.

