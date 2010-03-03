How to Foolproof Your Medicine Cabinet

Image from: SimplyVanitys.com

Next time you’re at the drugstore, stock up on these medicine cabinet must-haves so you’ll never find yourself unprepared at home. Here are 12 items to have on-hand at all times:



1. Advil- No household should be without pain reliever. You will be thankful you have these pills around when you are on the verge of a splitting headache.Advil temporarily relieves minor aches and pains, so pop two in the next time you get a backache, fever, or even pesky menstrual cramps.



2. Band-Aids- Use these to protect any scrapes, cover up blisters, or to keep your ointment from rubbing off. Plus, wear your favorite heels longer with strategically placed Band-Aids to prevent blisters. Growing up, there was never a shortage of Band-Aids, but as we get older we may have forgotten to stock up on this essential item. Barbie and Disney Princess Band-Aids are not required, but we know you’re dying to sport them on your next boo-boo anyway– it’s ok, no one has to know.

3.Neosporin- Use Neosporin to disinfect and prevent infections on those everyday cuts, scrapes and burns. The ointment will also prevent scarring on minor injuries. The sooner you apply, the less likely your cut will become infected and scar. Apply a small amount about 1-3 times daily, cover up with a Band-Aid and your cut will be gone in no time.

4. Airborne- Vitamin C and antioxidants are great for anyone who is feeling a bit weary and in need of a boost. No one wants to make a stressful time worse by getting sick.To give your immune system a boost, simply drop 1 tablet into 4-6 oz. of water, let it dissolve and drink. The unique combination of vitamins, nutrients, and blend of herbal extracts are sure to keep your immune system working at its best.

5.Pepto Bismol- It’s insurance against nausea, heartburn, indigestion, upset stomach, and diarrhea– you know the drill. Keep this handy for when you are feeling any one of the symptoms listed in the pink stuff’s catchy jingle. Make sure you bring some Pepto-Bismol along with you in your travels. You never know how another countrys food and water will affect you.



6. Sunblock- Although you should be wearing an SPF-based moisturizer every day, keep sunblock around for those impromptu days in the sun. Don’tforget to reapply as the day goes on, as sunblock tends to wear off with perspiration and exposure to water. Not only does sunblock work under the sun, but it also relieves already burned skin. If you skimped on sunblock application and are beginning to turn red, apply the lotion to soothe your skin. Apply a liberal amount every couple hours and make sure to cover any existing scars to prevent them from worsening.



7. Aloe Vera Gel- The Aloe Vera plant can be utilized in several ways and has many proven health benefits. The alcohol and fragrance-free gel with aloe vera extract works miracles on irritated, sunburned, or dry skin.The cooling gel also helps prevent drying and peeling, resulting in smooth and nourished skin.



8. Q-tips- The uses for these handy little cotton swabs are endless. Clean those hard-to-reach places, apply ointments to minor cuts, touch up your eye makeup, and even clean out your keyboard with this multi-purpose household essential.

9. Cough Drops-These act as a cough suppressant and relieve the irritation of dry throats, hoarseness, and loss of voice. Soothe your sore throat and ease your cough with a variety of flavors. There are even sugar-free and low-calorie drops for you fit folks. Just don’t pop them whenever you’re craving candy or you might not have enough when you are truly in need– we know, it can be difficult.



10. Condoms-Prevent pregnancy and STDs by always using condoms. Plus, you never know when you’ll need a little ammo for an impromptu water balloon fight.



11. Bengay- We all get sore muscles, even those of us who haven’t lifted a weight in years. Relieve your muscle tension and joint pain with this non-greasy cream.Bengay will also provide fast relief for minor arthritis pain and works wonders on back aches. Simply apply the cream on your affected areas and relief will be on its way.



12. Chaser Plus- Take on those nights out before a day at the office. Ingest two with your first drink to avoid hangover symptoms. Just don’t use Chaser Plus as your get-out-of-jail-free pass– you may avoid a hangover, but you could still make a drunken fool out of yourself.



More News We Love:

Andre Leon Talley Joins Twitter!

Easy Ways to Scale Back on Sugar

10 Best Sunscreens Under $10