How Feminism Officially Killed “The Playboy Club”

AsStyleCaster reported last night, NBC’sThe Playboy Club has been pulled from the network’s schedule after only TWO episodes. And rumor has it the controversial and poorly written/acted drama was doomed from the start.

NBC tried to sell the notion that the show worked hard toportray the bunnies asfeminist forerunners, working the system to their advantage, asserting control over the very men objectifying them by turning themselves into, as main characterCarol Lynne says, the “living, breathing fantasy that is the Playboy bunny.”

This idea was far-fetched at best and the show quickly garnered the attention of everyone fromanti-porn groups to various feminist associations who accused the show (which is a glorified love letter to the era of the supper club) of female degradation. How could a TV series in which the bunnies (who are paid by tips based on their scantily clad appearance) possibly portray empowered women?

Being caught in the feminist crosshairs of feminist icon and Ms. founder Gloria Steinem (who famously worked at New York City Playboy Club in 1963) certainly didn’t help matters. The ex-bunny LOUDLY called for aboycott of the show, arguing that it’s “just not telling the truth about the era.”

Although the outrage was refuted by show creatorChad Hodge (“The bunnies were able to do a lot more than other women in their time.”), the end ultimately didn’t justify the means. With so many milestones in the fight for women’s liberation during this era why focus on women having to use their bodies instead of their minds to get ahead?

Interestingly, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner offered an apology today on Twitter — not to the many women he might of hurt or offended, but rather those few who decided to tune in to this obvious vanity project.

“I’m sorry NBC’s The Playboy Club didn’t find its audience,”he tweeted. “It should have been on cable, aimed at a more adult audience.”

Sorry Hef, the only place The Playboy Club could have found an audience was on the Playboy CHANNEL. After all, if you’re going to sell a T&A fantasy, sell it to those who really care.