How 8 Fashion-Loving Muslim Women Style a Hijab

One of the best results that’s come from the personal style blogging movement is the fact that it’s opened the fashion world up to women who might not necessarily fit into a stereotypical “fashion” box. Case in point: The New York Times recently profiled a slew of Instagram-famous Muslim women who’ve taken to the social media platform to showcase how they style their hijabs (the traditional head scarf some Muslim women choose to wear in public after puberty.)
“A lot of Muslim girls who wore the hijab got tired of being told that they couldn’t be stylish or that they had to be frumpy or dowdy,” Melanie Elturk, who founded Haute Hijab, a Chicago-based company that sells head scarves and modest clothing told the Times.
To give you a sense of exactly how much of a following these women have, Miami-based designer Yasemin Kanar has more than 77,000 followers on Instagram, and some of her YouTube videos that detail how to style a hijab have been viewed more than a million times. Her online business YaztheSpaz.com sells hijabs, turtlenecks, and other accessories to other fashion-minded Muslim women. Likewise, Kuwait-based Ascia Sarrha has over 918,000 Instagram followers.
“People used to feel sorry for us Muslim women and think we must be ashamed of ourselves for covering up, but now they see all these pictures online of us smiling and looking happy and fashionable and realize it’s not a sign of oppression,” Zulfiye Tufa, known as the Hijab Stylist on social media, told the paper.
Fashion blogger Yasemin Kanar demonstrates the many high fashion ways she wears a hijab via her Instagram account Yazthespaz89. She has over 78,000 Instagram followers.
Melanie Elturk, the founder of Haute Hijab, shows off her best looks via Instagram via HauteHijab. The account has almost 30,000 followers.
Langston Hues, behind the blog Modest Street Fashion, and has created a soon to be released photography book based on hijab style. The Instagram account, LangstonHues is also a must-follow.
Cousins Alnas and Azba share their personal style (which often includes a hijab) via their Instagram account Buttoned-up Mayhem.
Lami Al shows off her inscredible style to her over 22,000 followers via hijabsandco.
More of Al's colorful personal style.
Another shot from Al's Instagram account.
It doesn't get any chicer than Ndaa Hassan Instagram account ndaa_talksfashion.
An Egyptian personal style blogger and civil engineer showcases her personal style via her Instagram account saharfoad.
