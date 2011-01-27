How to Dress for Your Body Type Part 1: The Pear-Shaped Body

It’s funny, people live with their bodies their entire lives, and you’d be surprised just how many people have absolutely no clue how to work what their mama gave them. StyleCaster is here to help! Part I of the How to Dress for Your Body Type Series, begins with the Pear-shaped beauty.

If you have a pear-shaped body, you are carrying more weight on your bottom half. To determine whether or not you have a pear-shaped body, take a look at these classifications, and see if you answer yes to most of them. Create outfits that balance your top and bottom. You can do this by strategically choosing styles that draw attention to your top while simultaneously slimming your bottom half.

You wear a smaller size top in comparison to your pant size

Your shoulders and bust are narrower than your hips

You have a proportionally smaller waist when compared to your hips and thighs

The waist of your pants is usually loose, but they fit fine through the hips and thighs

you have a slim neck

Rather than eye balling it, there is a mathematical formula that will tell you whether or not you are, in fact, a pear-shaped body type.

Measure your waist circumference and your hip circumference then calculate your waist to hip ratio. If you are below .80, you are a pear.

The key to dressing for any specific body type is to make sure that you create the illusion of a proportional body. Follow these important tips to make sure you’re dressing in the most flattering way for your pear-shaped body. Take a look at the slideshow above for clothing suggestions!