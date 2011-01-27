How to Dress for Your Body Type Part 1: The Pear-Shaped Body

It’s funny, people live with their bodies their entire lives, and you’d be surprised just how many people have absolutely no clue how to work what their mama gave them. StyleCaster is here to help! Part I of the How to Dress for Your Body Type Series, begins with the Pear-shaped beauty.
If you have a pear-shaped body, you are carrying more weight on your bottom half. To determine whether or not you have a pear-shaped body, take a look at these classifications, and see if you answer yes to most of them. Create outfits that balance your top and bottom. You can do this by strategically choosing styles that draw attention to your top while simultaneously slimming your bottom half.
- You wear a smaller size top in comparison to your pant size
- Your shoulders and bust are narrower than your hips
- You have a proportionally smaller waist when compared to your hips and thighs
- The waist of your pants is usually loose, but they fit fine through the hips and thighs
- you have a slim neck
Rather than eye balling it, there is a mathematical formula that will tell you whether or not you are, in fact, a pear-shaped body type.
- Measure your waist circumference and your hip circumference then calculate your waist to hip ratio. If you are below .80, you are a pear.
The key to dressing for any specific body type is to make sure that you create the illusion of a proportional body. Follow these important tips to make sure you’re dressing in the most flattering way for your pear-shaped body. Take a look at the slideshow above for clothing suggestions!
- Accessorize the top half of your body: You dont have to go overboard to have an impact. One statement piece will create the effect you need. A larger necklace or a bold pair of earrings will redirect the eye to focus on your slim and trim upper body.
- Layer it up! Instead of wearing a single article on the top half of your body, choose pieces that layer nicely together to add weight to the top and balance out the bottom. Cardigans, jackets and blazers layered over t-shirts, button downs and camisoles will do the trick
- Accentuate your defined waist: wear dresses that nip in tightly at the waist and flare from the waist to just above the knee. An A-line cut is the most flattering.
- Avoid body conscious dresses: figure-hugging clothing will draw the eye to your bottom half.
- Wear colors and patterns on top: its all about creating the illusion of a balanced body. Colors and patterns on shirts, jackets and tops will have a spotlight effect, and attention will be directed to the right areas.
- Steer clear of leggings and skinny jeans: you can definitely still wear pants, you just have to be smart about the fit. A slight flare or straight leg is the best cut to go for.
- Wear tailored and trapeze style blazers and jackets: Jackets should be tailored to accentuate the waist. Belting the jackets on either the outside or underneath over a cardigan is a great way to accessorize while bringing attention to your small mid-section. Be careful not to allow jackets to hit at the widest part of your thigh/hip.
- Elongate your bottom half: A trick of the trade is to always match the color of your pants or tights to the color of your shoes. It will instantly make you look inches taller, and it will slim the overall silhouette.
- Wear boat-neck tops and blouses and jackets with defined shoulders: You’re lucky that you can pull off some of fashions latest trends. A blouse with a pronounced feminine sleeve will add volume to your top. A boat-neck top makes your shoulders look wider set. They will appear more in proportion to your hips.
- Avoid slinky fabrics on your bottom half: Stick to more structured material and shapes for skirts and trousers. Dont wear thin silky skirts or trousers without a lining. The inner lining will smooth out the lines of your hips and legs and will lengthen your overall look.