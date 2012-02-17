How Does Charlie Sheen Really Feel About Ashton Kutcher?

FollowingSheen’s much publicized departure from Two and a Half Men, the show has really hit rock bottom. After an awkward transition to Ashton as the star, it seems that the writers have seriously given up, and Charlie notices.

Sheen spoke out the other day to TMZ, telling them that he was “tired of pretending that the show and Kutcher don’t suck.””It’s nothing personal,” he said. “I just feel bad for him. He’s saddled with such bad writing.”

Translation:Charlie thinksAshton sucks, and I couldn’t agree more.

A few weeks ago, Sheen was singing a different tune, telling THR that he thought Kutcher was doing the best he could with mediocre writing. I guess something changed. But honestly, as a devoted Charlie Sheen fan, I support everything he says — and I’m glad someone is finally speaking out. What was once one of the best sitcoms on the air is complete trash. Watch Charlie on TMZ below.