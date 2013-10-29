How Do You Know If a Guy Likes You? Here’s One Interesting Way

Men can be so hard to read—especially in the beginning, when you’re trying to suss out if they’re feeling you or not. Here’s one strange sign that may help you figure it out: Men tend to walk slower with you when they’re into you, according to a new study published in the journal PLOS ONE.

Researchers measured the walking pace of 22 men and women as they circled a 400-meter track. Whenever a man was walking with his female significant other, his speed dropped to match his partner’s pace. There was no significant speed change when men walked with a male or female friend, though. Study authors suspect that walking slowly may help boost a couple’s intimacy.

Of course, this means you have to actually meet up with the guy in-person if you’re trying to get a handle on his feelings (or lack there of) for you—there’s unfortunately not a text message equivalent right now.