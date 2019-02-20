Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Met Through a Very Famous Mutual Friend

Ever since news broke that Jordyn Woods cheated with Tristan Thompson on Khloé Kardashian, fans have wondered: How did Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods meet? Turns out, the two (former?) best friends met through a famous family: the Smiths. (Yes, as in Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.)

In a 2018 interview on Jenner’s YouTube channel, the friends revealed that they met through a “mutual friend,” who happens to be Jaden Smith. Jenner said that she met Smith in middle school, while Woods has down the son of Will and Jada since she was a child. Woods’s dad, John Woods, was a sound engineer on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which is likely how the Smiths and the Woods met and why Jordyn sometimes refers to star Will Smith as “uncle.”

When Jaden Smith and Jenner were in the eighth grade, they invited Woods over to Jenner’s house, where she met the Kylie Cosmetics founder for the first time. They immediately fell in love with each other, and by the end of the hangout, Woods’s number was in Jenner’s phone. “You put your name in my phone with a purple heart, and I still have the purple heart in my phone,” Jenner said.

Since then, Jenner and Woods have been inseparable. Woods was a main cast member in Jenner’s 2017 Keeping Up with the Kardashians spin-off, Life of Kylie, and in 2018, the two released their Kylie x Jordyn Kylie Cosmetics collaboration. However, that friendship may have come to end on Tuesday, February 19, when news broke that Woods made out with Jenner’s older sister Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend (and baby daddy), Tristan Thompson.

A source told E! News that Jenner “was in denial for days” and “is very torn on how to handle the situation.” The two have been friends since they were preteens, and Jenner even refers to Woods as “Auntie Jordyn” to her daughter, Stormi Webster. We don’t know what will happen to the two, but judging from how close their friendship is, it’s going to be messy.