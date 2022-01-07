Kanye & Julia Started Dating the Day They Met—Here’s When Their ‘Instant Connection’ Began

Now that they’re officially an item, we all have the same question: How did Kanye West and Julia Fox meet? The pair’s whirlwind dating timeline is far from a mystery, as they’re already letting the world take a look inside their romance.

Kanye and Julia—who rose to fame after starring in 2019’s Uncut Gems—first sparked dating rumors on January 1, 2022, when they were spotted sharing a romantic dinner at the Italian restaurant Carbone in Miami, Florida, according to photographs published by TMZ. Within days, Page Six confirmed that the pair were an item. “Julia and Ye are dating,” a source told the site on January 3, 2022. “They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely.” The insider went on to note at the time, “They’re kind of kindred spirits, and it’s cool to watch.”

After their date at Carbone, Kanye and Julia were seen on a second date at Makoto Bal Harbour in Miami, according to Page Six. A source told the site that Kanye “kept his hoodie on the entire time” while Julia wore a leather coat. “The hostesses were blown away that he just walked in,” the insider said at the time. The following day, the twosome took their romance to New York City, where they were spotted attending the Broadway production of Slave Play on January 4, 2022, before dining at Carbone in Greenwich Village. Following their date night, sources told Page Six that Julia stayed at Kanye’s hotel until at least past midnight and was later seen hanging around at the hotel the following morning.

According to a separate source who spoke to People, Kanye was “very happy” to be joined by Julia for their Broadway date night. “He was excited she was there, and they were fully going out after,” the insider noted. “She was very supportive and hung out and seemed very happy to be with him.” An insider who spoke to Us Weekly added, “It looked romantic. They were only close to each other coming out of Carbone and they looked like they wanted to be close to each other. It was 100 percent a date.”

Kanye and Julia’s romance comes nearly one year after the rapper’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce following nearly seven years of marriage. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum—who shares daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm with the Yeezy founder—requested to become legally single and have her maiden name restored 10 months after her divorce filing. At the same time, Kanye publicly pleaded with the SKIMS founder to get back together as she began dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. Julia, for her part, separated from her estranged husband Peter Artemiev in May 2020. The former couple share one son.

But the question remains: How did Kanye West and Julia Fox meet? The twosome never crossed paths during their respective previous marriages—and the way they connected is definitely an interesting story. Keep on reading ahead to find out.

How did Kanye West and Julia Fox meet?

So, how did Kanye West and Julia Fox meet? In an interview with Interview Magazine published on January 6, 2022, Julia revealed how she met Kanye and when they started dating.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around,” the Uncut Gems actress said, revealing that she and Kanye met on December 31, 2021. “He had me and my friends laughing, dancing and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play.”

According to Julia, she and Kanye share an “organic” connection with one another. “Everything with us has been so organic,” she told the site at the time. “I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

