Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Met in the Most Unconventional—but 21st Century-Way

Every love story starts somewhere, so how did Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo meet? The Maroon 5 member and Victoria’s Secret angel have been married for almost five years and have two children, daughters Gio Grace, 10 months, and Dusty Rose, 2, but how did their love story begin? Well, like most 21st century romances, it was online—over email.

In an interview with PorterEdit, Prinsloo revealed that she and Levine were first introduced over email when the “Girls Like You” singer was looking for a model for a Maroon 5 music video. “I met my husband through a mutual friend. Adam was looking for a girl for a music video that could do some action stuff, and our friend was like, ‘You should meet Behati because she’s a total tomboy and down for anything,’ so he emailed me asking if I could do it,” Prinsloo said.

Though Prinsloo never ended up in the music video, she and Levine kept in touch and soon fell in love online. After a month of emailing, the two met in person at a dark studio where Levine was boxing.I ended up not doing it, but we kept emailing each other. It was such a natural correspondence that we kind of fell in love over email. “A month later, I went to LA for a job, and that was the first time we met in person,” Prinsloo said. “I remember walking in: I opened the door, and it was the classic moment where the light shines into the dark studio and everyone turned to look at me. He had boxing gloves on and he came to hug me—it was so awkward.”

After their meeting, the two went to dinner where they “talked for hours.” It was love at first sight, according to Prinsloo. And though the couple broke up for two months, they came back to each other and have been inseparable ever since. “Then he took me for dinner and we talked for hours and had the best time. It was love at first sight, it was crazy. We broke up for two months, realized that it was the worst decision, then got back together, got engaged and got married. It was a wild ride!” she said.

OK. Levine and Prinsloo are officially Hollywood’s cutest couple. How come our email inboxes are never filled with rockstars asking us out?