How to Detox After a Big Party Weekend

You’re lying in bed. Your head is pounding like a jackhammer and your stomach feels like you just rode a roller coaster 20 times in row. As you’re lying there (staring at a ceiling that will not stop spinning), the only question that comes to mind is: Why did I drink so much last night?

Let’s face it, we’ve all been there. You had that one drink that put you over the edge, and now youre paying for it. No matter how many times you tell yourself that youll never drink that much again, you almost certainly will, and the dreaded hangover will inevitably strike back.

Luckily, you don’t have to suffer through the torture of a terrible hangover twice. To all you party animals out there, here are some tips that will get your hungover-self detoxed after a night of one too many tequila shots.

1. Drink, drink, drink! Water, that is. If you do anything for your hangover, drinking water should be #1 on the list. Your body is naturally 90 percent water, but it will feel more like nine percent after a night of heavy drinking. Keep a Brita pitcher bedside and drink up.

2. Detox with herbal teas. Drinking herbal teas (like fennel, mint, or chamomile) the morning after a crazy night calms, soothes, and relaxes your stomach. Tea also works wonders on headaches and indigestion, especially when sweetened with honey.

3. Eat your fruits and veggies. Alcohol flushes vitamins from your body, so now you need to indulge in fruits and vegetables; they will help your body rebound after a long night out.

4. Get some shuteye. After getting to bed as the sun was rising, you’re probably surprised that you woke up just a few hours later (much to your chagrin). And why is this? The spins and other effects of alcohol inferfered with your REM cycle last night. The solution is simple: if you had a late night, rest up the next day.

5. Skip your Starbucks fix. A weak cup of coffee is okay, but too much caffeine will dehydrate your body — the opposite of what you want after a night of partying. Even though you’re extremely tired and a cup of Joe seems like the best way to wake you up, stay away.

6. Gatorade: The hangover cure from heaven. Sports drinks like Gatorade and Powerade will help replenish the electrolytes your body needs to re-hydrate your system (because you took trips to the bathroom every 15 minutes the night before).

7. Sweat out your hangover. Even though you might not feel like running a marathon, exercise will help rid your body of the toxins that were in all of those cocktails. Increased circulation gets blood and oxygen to where your body needs it most — your brain.

8. Shake it up. Make yourself a banana milkshake in the morning. The banana calms your stomach, while the milk will soothe. The fruit is also rich in electrolytes, magnesium, and potassium, all nutrients that are depleted during heavy drinking. Add a touch of honey to satisfy your sweet tooth — it will build up decreased blood-sugar levels.

9. Restore the flora in your stomach. That’s right. Its important to balance the levels of probiotics in your tummy — it will aid in the digestion and metabolism of alcohol. Try Activia yogurt: it tastes great and each spoonful will help you along the road to recovery.

10. Take your vitamins! B-vitamins will help metabolize the alcohol and restore energy levels (a high dosage is necessary for this remedy to work; try 50-75 mg). Better yet, take them before you go to bed and let them work their magic while you sleep (that is, if you can remember to). If you are a frequent partier, make it a habit to take your Vitamin B supplement every morning.

11. Chicken soup for the hungover soul. Grandma’s favorite standby works well for a hangover.

12. Try a Sprite spritzer. Pour yourself a glass of Sprite and throw in an Alka-Seltzer: the antacid will put an end to your nausea — trust us.

