How-to: Create the Most Comfortable Bed Ever

Do you know where you spend one third of your life? In your bed! How you sleep can make or break your mood for the next day. The first step towards sleep nirvana is having amazing sheets that feel great to the touch. (Remember, it’s not necessarily just about thread count.) Since I know the tricks of the trade, my bed has become one of my top places to de-stress after a particularly long day. It’s an urban legend that luxury sheets need extra special care (so not true); all you need to do is the following easy care instructions and your bedding will last for years without looking tired and worn out.

Rules of the washing game:

1. Be sure to pre-wash your linens before first use. It will make them that much softer.

2. Separate your fine linens from other items in the wash and separate light and dark colors.

3. Machine-wash on warm. Water that is too hot can fade the colors and break down the threads. Use an oxygen-based bleach as needed.

4. Tumble-dry using low heat and be careful not to overdry. Due to the nature of woven linens, excessive heat may cause pilling. To avoid this, tumble sheets dry using low heat and remove them while they’re still slightly damp.

5. Smooth and fold, or press with an iron if desired. To restore the lustrous face of sateen fabrics, simply iron on the reverse side.

Check out the SFERRA website for more care tips. Please write to me care of stylecaster.com if you have any questions. You can also use the below chart to see what luxurious fabric would best suit your new bed.

Under Aaron Stewart‘s creative watch, SFERRA has rapidly blossomed into a modern luxury brand. Not only has Stewart guided the re-design of SFERRA’s logo, website and packaging but he is also the primary vision behind the design of the brand. Stewart keeps a keen eye on worldly fabrics and trends without sacrificing quality or comfort. He adopts inspiration from his international journeys and incorporates these findings into the SFERRA collection.