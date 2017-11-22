16 Celebrities’ Cures for Fighting Jet Lag and Counteracting Travel Fatigue

Traveling, no matter where you go, is always exciting, You get to explore a new place, try out different food, and immerse yourself in foreign culture. But with long distance travels come serious jet lag, making your anticipated vacation feel more like a sleepless slog than a fun-filled trip. Even A-list stars like Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid, who likely fly across the world every other day, experience jet lag.
And though no one is immune to jet lag, no matter how many private jets you board, the more flying experience you have, the more in-tune you are with your body when you touch down in a foreign time zone. This might be why celebrities from Alessandra Ambrosio to Shay Mitchell have come up with their own foolproof ways to fight travel fatigue. To prep you for your next cross-world travel, we rounded up 16 innovative ways the rich and famous counteract jet lag. See them all, ahead.
Naomie Harris — Walk Around Barefoot
To cure jet lag, Harris recommends whipping off your shoes and socks immediately after hopping off the plane and walking around the local ground barefoot for a good 20 to 45 minutes. In an Instagram post explaining her method, Harris explained that the move helps travelers stay grounded with the local earth and the destination they landed in. "Do that whenever you fly and you won't get #jetlag !!" she wrote.
Shay Mitchell — Stay Up and Get on Local Time
No matter how much you want to nap, the "Pretty Little Liars" actress warns against it. In an interview with Observer, Mitchell revealed that she never gets jet lagged due to her method of staying up and getting on local time. Yeah, it might require you to pull an all-nighter, but Mitchell believes it's the best way to ensure your body's clock isn't out of loop. “You have to get on the schedule right away. If you take a nap, you will be all off. I don’t get jet lagged at all,” she said.
Molly Sims — Change Your Sleep Schedule in Advance
If she knows she's going to be in a different time zone, Sims tries to adjust her sleep schedule a few nights early. Depending on what the time zone is, Sims will either stay up late or head to bed early, she revealed on her website.
“A couple nights before I fly, I start getting adjusted to the time zone,” she said. “If I’m flying east, I go to bed early and stay up late when headed west.”
Karolina Kurkova — Use Peppermint
In an interview with Vogue, the supermodel revealed that she carries peppermint oils with her on flights wake herself up after landing. To make sure she's calm enough on the flight to get some Z's, Kurkova also brings lavender oil. She also recommends packing a hydrating spritzer to ensure soft, hydrated skin after a flight.
Julia Stiles — Drink Coca-Cola
For Stiles, soda is the best way to fight off jet lag. In an interview with The Telegraph, the actress reveals that she pounds a can of Coca-Cola after a long flight for an instant caffeine boost and to hydrate her system. Drinking Coca-Cola also helps; it’s hydrating, and the sugar and the caffeine pep you up after a long flight," she said.
Alessandra Ambrosio - Go for a Swim
The Victoria's Secret model revealed to W magazine that she always brings a swimsuit with her on flights to immediately go for a swim after landing to fight off jet lag. To wake your body up even more, Ambrosio also recommends a face mask and a massage.
Arianna Huffington — Stick to Your Regular Sleep Schedule
Instead of switching to the local time zone, The Huffington Post founder recommends sticking to your regular sleep schedule—no matter where in the world you are. Huffington told InStyle that she brings masking tape with her to cover any light from her electronics so she isn't tempted to reach for them when she sleeps.
Elle Macpherson — Drink a Green Juice
To boost her energy after a long flight—typically, to her home town in London—the supermodel mixes two doses of Alkalising Greens with ice-cold water (usually three liters' worth) and sips it immediately, she told Travel + Leisure. Macphereson claims that the green juice's nutrients instantly hydrates her body so she can hop on the local time.
Gal Gadot — Drink Orange Juice
The "Wonder Woman" actress swears by her trick of drinking a glass of fresh-squeezed orange juice after hopping off a plane. In an interview with Vogue, Gadot explained that the Vitamin C from O.J. boosts your immune system so you're more energized on your travels. The actress also recommends getting your Vitamin D in by soaking in some sunlight after a flight, which she said will also boost your serotonin levels.
Gigi Hadid — Sleep on Planes
It might seem simple, but making sure you're well-rested before you land is the best way Hadid stays energized on a trip. In an interview with Vogue, the supermodel revealed that she sleeps on a majority of flights to ensure that she's awake and alert at her destination. "I'm really good at sleeping on planes," she said.
Jessica Alba — Drink Coconut Water and Coffee
When it comes to fighting jet lag, the Honest Company founder is a big fan of coffee. In an interview with Travel + Leisure, Alba revealed that coffee is her "best friend" to fight off jet lag, and warned against the negative effects of taking a nap. However, to make sure that the coffee isn't dehydrating you on your trip, Alba counteracts the java with generous helping of coconut water.
“I’ll just pound espresso, but at the same time you feel dehydrated, so you have to drink coconut water and regular water to counter the dehydration,” she said.
Karlie Kloss — Go to the Gym
After hopping off a flight, the supermodel revealed to Keep It Cleaner Girls that she immediately heads to her hotel gym to get a workout in. Kloss recommended doing some intense cardio to get your heart rate up and wake yourself up after a long flight. "'That's the best way to feel good, and fight jet lag," she said.
Kim Kardashian — Drink Tea
Along with bringing a silk pillowcase to make sure she can sleep on planes and hotels, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star swears by Yogi Vital energy tea, an antioxidant-packed drink, to boost her energy on trips. "I drink this tea every morning to feel energized and balanced throughout the day!" she wrote on her website.
Margot Robbie — Take Shots of Ginger and Tumeric
The "Suicide Actress" is a big fan of ginger to fight off jet lag. In an interview with Coveteur, Robbie fangirled over Aesop's Ginger Flight Therapy oil to counteract travel fatigue. Along with the oil, Robbie also takes immune booster shots of ginger and tumeric to make sure jet lag doesn't get the best of her. "I do genuinely think they help!" she said.
Miranda Kerr — Do Yoga
As someone who has been practicing types of yoga, from hatha to kundalini, for 15 years, the former Victoria's Secret model is a huge fan of the workout to counteract jet lag. In an interview with Body and Soul, Kerr revealed that doing yoga in her hotel room immediately after a flight is the best way to keep her body in tune with a foreign destination. "My yoga practice really helps with jet lag,” she said.
Naomi Campbell — Take a Day to Relax
Instead of hopping on fun-filled excursions her first day, the supermodel reserves 24 hours for "me time" to settle in. She usually begins by applying a face mask while in warm salt bath before pampering herself with a relaing massage and refreshing fruit salad. In an interview with The Daily Mail, Campbell swore that her method "gets rid of all signs of fatigue."
