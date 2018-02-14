How Hollywood’s Favorite Celebrity Couples Fell in Love

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

The way Chrissy Teigen and John Legend fell in love isn't your typical love story. The two met in 2007 when Teigen starred as Legend's love interest in the music video for his song "Stereo." Their first encounter was when Teigen visited Legend's dressing room.

"I walked into John's dressing room to meet him, and he was ironing in his underwear," Teigen told Cosmopolitan. "I said, 'You do your own ironing!?' He said, 'Of course I do.' I gave him a hug."

After the shoot, the two went to Legend's hotel room and ate In-N-Out burgers before sleeping together. "I'm not going to lie. We hooked up," Teigen said.

According to Legend, though, it wasn't love at first sight. After their rendezvous, he went on tour. The two stayed in touch, but it wasn't until a while later, when they were on the phone together, that Legend realized what a catch he had.

"I just started to fall in love with how engaging and witty and funny she is," he told "Entertainment Tonight." "That's when I really started to know that this was the kind of person I wanted to be around a lot. Once we started spending more time together between tour stops and all this other stuff, we realized we had such a connection."