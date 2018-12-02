How These 11 Iconic Celebrity Best Friends First Met

Scroll To See More Images

Finding a best friend is rare, but finding a best friend who is also a successful model, actress or singer and who can maintain a close enough relationships between photoshoots, red carpets and after parties is almost an impossible feat. That is why these celebrity friendships are such an incredible thing and should be recognized.

Some of these BFFs met through high school or on set, but one thing that they all have in common is that they support each other endlessly. It is hard when you’re a public figure with more than 1 million Instagram followers and cameras following you everyday. You want a best friend who can get you through it and keep you sane, while also being able to share similar experiences. Also, in the fashion and entertainment industries, finding trustworthy people can be difficult. Scroll through to see how these iconic celebs met their best friends, and how they maintain those important relationships.

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid

View this post on Instagram baby A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Aug 22, 2018 at 2:22pm PDT

Bella Hadid revealed that she met her bestie, and fellow model, Kendall Jenner through social media. “I met her for the first time seven years ago over Twitter,” Hadid said of Jenner in a 2017 interview with InStyle. “That was before we started modeling; I was probably 14 or 15. We met up and had sushi, and now we’re best friends. She’s a pretty significant human I met online.”

Jenner also revealed that her friendship with Bella has actually pre-dated her friendship with Gigi Hadid. “Gigi and I just started getting close when we started modeling, but Bella and I were actually really good friends since high school, and hung out everyday in school before either of us started working,” Jenner said on Mario Testino’s podcast last year. “It’s just funny because a lot of people don’t know that Bella and I have been friends for like five or six years,” she added.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods

The makeup mogul met her bestie at a mutual friend’s birthday party when the two were pre-teens. The two have been practically inseparable since. After Stormi was born, Woods said that her and Jenner are closer than ever. Of their friendship, Woods told E!, “I think it just has gotten better. It is a part of life and the process of growing up. I think it has been really great with her around now. Stormi is so sweet and so beautiful. I love hanging out with her all day.”

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift

Gomez told KISS FM UK that she and Swift met because of the Jonas Brothers. Gomez was dating Nick Jonas at the same time Swift dated Joe Jonas. “She was the girl with the big curly hair and the bracelets and the cowboy boots, and I was definitely up-and-coming. We just clicked,” Gomez said. “It was the best thing we got out of those relationships,” she joked.

Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev

Hough and Dobrev were connected through the same hairstylist in Los Angeles.”We’ve known the same person, Riawna Capri, who cuts and colors and does our hair,” Hough told E!. “She’s like, ‘You guys have to meet.’ We’ve just been like joined—connected at the hip,” she said.

Dobrev clearly also agrees. She told People, “It feels like we met when we were 2 years old, because I feel like I have known you my entire life.” She went on to say, “We are goofy, we like to laugh, we like to play with our dogs and hang out and watch movies and get ready together and go places together. We just like to be around each other. I can only speak for myself, but Julianne is such a positive, awesome person. She has an infectious energy that you just want to be around, so selfishly I am just trying to get a little bit of her energy transferred to me.”

Millie Bobby Brown and Maddie Ziegler

The teen stars met three years ago, when Brown visited a So You Think You Can Dance taping that Ziegler was at. “She was a fan of the show, Dance Moms, and she came to one of the So You Think You Can Dance tapings: I get back to my dressing room after, and I hadn’t watched her show yet, so she was like fangirling, which is so funny!” Ziegler told People. “And we actually connected. I was like, ‘I know we’ll be friends.’”

Ziegler added, “And then she was talking about her show. I didn’t really know what she was talking about. And then when I watched Stranger Things in a day and a half — it was so good! I’m so excited for season 2. She’s so good. And then I just reached out, like, ‘Your show’s amazing.’ Then we just kept talking and became best friends.”

Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria

Longoria went on the British talk show Loose Women and revealed that she met her longtime friend through David Beckham and her ex, Tony Parker, when the Beckhams moved to Los Angeles.

When Longoria got married to Jose Baston in 2016, Longoria recruited Beckham to make her dress and be an official witness to her marriage! “I asked Victoria to do my dress because I wanted it to be special and made with love – and I knew that Victoria would make it with love,” Longoria told Us Weekly. “Victoria was one of my witnesses, too – she signed the paper that says I was here – so it was a Victoria Beckham weekend!” she said. “She was the best, sweetest person to have there on this day.”

She added, “”Not only did she do my wedding dress but she’s one of my best friends so for her to be there was so special.”

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber

Jenner stole Bieber (Not Justin!) from her younger sister, Kylie. “She was actually best friends with Kylie, and I was good friends with her cousin Ireland (Alec Baldwin’s daughter). Hailey lived in New York, and whenever we were there, we would hang out with her,” Jenner told Lana Del Rey for her Elle cover story.

During Kendall’s first New York Fashion Week, she said she “stole Hailey from Kylie. From then on, she was my homie. At first, Kylie was mad; I had to bring them back together and be like, ‘No, it’s OK, guys.’ But it’s all good; that’s our love story.”

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams

The two Game of Thrones stars actually met while auditioning for the show! During a chemistry read, Turner told Vulture, “I gave her a big hug. I was like high-five after every take. I was super extra, but it worked. I read with other Aryas before, but Maisie was special. We just got on like that.”

Turner spoke to Insider and said, “She’s my best friend.” She added, “She’s my soul mate. I love that girl to pieces.”

Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts

This year marks 35 years of friendship between Australians Kidman and Watts. Their friendship grew strong on the set of an Australian show called Flirting, but they met because they went to the same high school and theater company as teenagers. “We’ve gone through a lot together over a significant amount of time. That history binds you,” Watts told People. “We have a strong respect and love for one another.”

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon

The two funny men met backstage at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards, so that is a full 16 years ago!

“I remember talking backstage during those VMAs. I was totally nervous and you were nervous and we both ended up having good night,” Fallon told GQ. “We’re good luck to each other—like each other’s rabbit foots.”

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz

Barrymore told Katie Couric about how she and Diaz first met at a coffee shop. Barrymore, then only 13, was working and served Diaz, then a 16-year-old model. They maintained a friendship, but it wasn’t until Barrymore recruited Diaz for the film she was producing, Charlie’s Angels, that their bestie status was solidified.

“We’re like more than best friends, she’s my sister,” Barrymore said of Diaz to Entertainment Tonight. She continued, “We have much more of that kind of relationship, we’re very honest with each other. We push each other. And we’ve had the majority of our lives spent side by side, really going through what real life is, which is an everyday high and low and we just have each other’s backs.”