Brian Austin Green Hints He Found Out About Megan Fox’s New Boyfriend in His ‘Own Way’

More to the story? Brian Austin Green hinted how he learned that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were dating. In a recent interview on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum hinted that he found out that his ex-wife and the “Bad Things” rapper were dating before Megan and Machine Gun Kelly confirmed their relationship in the news.

“I found out in my own way. And that’s as much detail as I’ll give you on that one. I didn’t read about it or anything like that,” Brian teased.

He continued, “I try to not read anything or look at anything and not involve myself in it. Just keep my head down and do what I do and focus on the kids. I know she’s going to do the same thing.”

Though the Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles alum didn’t specify how he found out about his ex-wife’s new boyfriend, he did tell the podcast hosts that he and Megan have had a discussion about when they will introduce their significant others to their three children: Bodhi, 6, Noah, 7, and Journey, 4. (Brian also shares 18-year-old son Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil.)

“It has to be done in a responsible way. We’ve talked about being as responsible as we can with the kids. We want to make this a positive experience as possible,” Brian told the “Hollywood Raw” podcast.

Brian confirmed in May 2020 that he and Megan had separated at the end of 2019. The couple, who married in June 2010, were together for almost 10 years. “I will always love her,” he said on an episode of his podcast “…With Brian Austin Green.” “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

He continued, “There’s the unknown aspect…there’s that pit in my stomach…I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds … she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

Though he knows now that Megan and Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, are dating, he revealed on his podcast in May that he believed the two were just friends. “She met this guy Colson on set on this film she’s working on,” Brian said at the time. “I’ve never met him—goes by Machine Gun Kelly—I’ve never met him but you know, Megan and I have talked about him and they’re friends at this point.”

He continued, “From what she’s expressed, he’s a really just nice, genuine guy. And I trust her judgment. She’s always had really good judgment.”

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly confirmed their relationship in June after they were photographed kissing and holding hands in Los Angeles. The photos came after Megan, who met the rapper on the set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2019, starred as Machine Gun Kelly’s love interest in the music video for his new single “Bloody Valentine,” where they laid in bed and almost kissed.