How Did Anna Nicole Smith Die? She Passed Away Months After Her Son’s Overdose

With a new documentary coming out about her iconic legacy, lots of fans are asking: how did Anna Nicole Smith die?

Born as Vickie Lynn Hogan, Anna Nicole Smith rose to prominence as a Playboy Playmate, her lawsuit with her late-husband’s family about her inheritance and her reality show The Anna Nicole Smith Show that highly profiled her life and family. A new Netflix documentary showcases a side of her life that we’ve never seen before. “From director Ursula Macfarlane (Untouchable) and producer Alexandra Lacey comes an unflinching and humanizing examination of the life, death and secrets of Vickie Lynn Hogan – better known as model and actress Anna Nicole Smith. From her first appearance in Playboy in 1992, Anna Nicole’s dizzying ascent was the very essence of the American dream, brought to a tragic halt with her untimely passing in 2007. With access to never-before-seen footage, home movies, and interviews with key figures who have not spoken out until now, ANNA NICOLE SMITH: YOU DON’T KNOW ME reveals new insights into the story of the quintessential blonde bombshell hardly anyone really knew.”

So how did Anna Nicole Smith die? Read more below to find out.

How did Anna Nicole Smith die?

How did Anna Nicole Smith die? Anna died from “an accidental overdose with no other criminal element present” according to the Seminole Police Department in Florida. The coroner’s toxicology report found that she also had a bacterial infection and the flu at the time of her death. It was also reported that her cause of death as combined drug intoxication.

According to the New York Times, medical examiner Dr. Joshua A. Perper said he found traces of many drugs in Ms. Smith’s body. Those drugs included muscle relaxants, pain relievers like methadone and several anti-anxiety medicines. Dr. Perper also reported that the primary drug being the potent sedative chloral hydrate after she experienced a 105 degree fever.

Smith was found unresponsive in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on February 8, 2007. A police report found that a private nurse had asked a bodyguard to call 911 about 1 p.m. and had started CPR. The private nurse Tasma Brighthaupt happened to be the wife of her bodyguard. The Seminole EMS was called about 1:40 p.m. by a bodyguard and arrived six minutes later. The ambulance reached the hospital at 2:43 p.m., and Anna was pronounced dead shortly thereafter at the age of 39.

Shortly after her death, her family fought on where she would be buried. Her estranged mother claimed that Anna Nicole was to be buried at her home state of Texas, while her partner before her death Howard K. Stern claimed that Anna Nicole wanted to be buried in the Bahamas. “Anna was very firm. The Bahamas was her home. That’s where she wanted to raise [her daughter] Dannielynn, and she wanted Daniel to be near her,” Stern said during a hearing. Anna’s son Daniel, who died of a drug overdose three days after the birth of her daughter Dannielynn in 2006, is buried in the Bahamas. Days before her death, she told Entertainment Tonight “I dream of [Daniel] every day and every night. He comes to me in my sleep … It’s like he’s calling me to come to him.”

After her death, Howard also iterated in court via Fox News reports, “She was my best friend, my lover, the mother of my daughter. She was everything to me, literally everything. My whole world.” He continued, “She talked about death really from the time I met her. “Anna always thought in a way that she was going to die young. She thought she was going to be like Marilyn Monroe, she thought she would die at the age of 36 or 37.”

Anna Nicole Smith’s will also stirred controversy after her death. She filed her will in July 30, 2001 and left everything to her son Daniel. Her partner Howard was named executor in the will. During the case hearing of where her bodied would be buried, Howard said of the mother-son bond, ” he said. “Anna and Daniel were inseparable. Daniel was without question the most important person in Anna’s life. From the time I met her, everything was for Daniel,” he said. “I would say that physically, she died last week, but in a lot of ways, emotionally she died when Daniel died.” Anna reportedly climbed into her son’s coffin during his funeral.

Before her death, Anna Nicole Smith was embroiled in a paternity lawsuit with her ex-boyfriend Larry Birkin for her daughter Dannielynn. Anna affirmed that Howard K. Stern was the father of the child. Two months after her death, it was revealed that Larry was indeed the father of Dannielynn. “I’m the father,” Larry said after the . “Thank you for your support. Thank you for the people who got me this far. Thank you very much. My baby’s gonna be coming home pretty soon. Things are moving quickly here, and we’ll see what happens.”

Larry and Howard were amicable once the results were announced and hugged outside the court room. “We’re gonna do what we can to make sure that the best interests of Dannielynn are carried out,” Howard said. “And I’m going to do whatever I can to make sure that he gets sole custody. Larry can come over to the house and spend as much time with [Dannielynn] as he wants to right now.”

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me is now available to stream on Netflix.

