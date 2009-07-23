How Amazon’s Kids Stack Up

As you may have heard, Zappos.com was just sold to Amazon.com for $40 million yesterday. The e-commerce giant, which is currently valued at $927 million, adds Zappos to its portfolio of online retailers. One of their other holdings is particularly near and dear to our hearts, Shopbop.

The news that Zappos and Shopbop now have the same parent company made us wonder- how do they stack up against each other? Aside from actual net worth, this is how our fashion-loving, consumerist hearts compare the two:



The look:

Shopbop just underwent a major redesign, which added some great functionality, but left the look essentially the same. Also, those models are still freaking me out.

Zappos sticks to what works- and it isn’t always pretty.

For this, we’ll take Shopbop any day. Plus, we prefer Shopbop’s orange to Zappos’ purple.

The products:

Shopbop’s offerings are highly edited, meaning if it makes it on their site, you’ll probably want it.

Zappos has the widest variety of shoes available online meaning if you want it, it’s probably on Zappos.

Zappos wins, although we only went there because Shopbop had sold out.

Twitter:

Shopbop will give you friendly reminders about new products, new sales, and new features. All very helpful.

Zappos‘ CEO Tony Hseih mans their Twitter account, making it among the most interesting in the industry. 1,027,499 followers can’t be ignored. I just made that 1,027,500.

Zappos wins hands down. In fact, start following them now.

What determines where you shop? For me, it’s almost entirely based on where I can find free shipping and whether I have to re-enter my credit card information. So…these new heels will be arriving in about five days.