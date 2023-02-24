How Was Alex Murdaugh Caught? He Was Charged With Murder After Surrendering to Police On Insurance Fraud

Scroll To See More Images

A trial with twists and turns. Alex Murdaugh’s trial is one of the most watched trials of the 2020s. The real question as to how this all began is: how was Alex Murdaugh caught?

Murdaugh’s family was a major dynasty when it came to litigation in the south. However, it all started falling apart after several suspicious attempts and fraud charges. The central turning point in the story was when Murdaugh’s wife and son, Margaret, 52, and Paul, 22, were murdered on June 7, 2021. “I’ve been gone,” Murdaugh, his voice quivering, tells a dispatcher in a 911 call via The New York Times. “I just came back.”

On September 4, 2021, Murdaugh was injured after he was shot in the head after a roadside accident. Two days later he resigned from his law firm Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick. “The murders of my wife and son have caused an incredibly difficult time in my life. I have made a lot of decisions that I truly regret,” he said in a statement, citing his addiction to oxycodone. “I’m resigning from my law firm and entering rehab after a long battle that has been exacerbated these murders. I am immensely sorry to everyone I’ve hurt including my family, friends and colleagues. I ask for prayers as I rehabilitate myself and my relationships.” Days after the resignation, the law firm released its own statement alleging Murdaugh had misappropriated company funds and Murdaugh was arrested and charged with multiple felonies. So how did he get caught? Read more below to find out.

How was Alex Murdaugh caught?

How was Alex Murdaugh caught? On September 16, 2021, Alex Murdaugh surrendered to authorities and was charged with multiple felonies including insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and filing a false police report. He returned shortly to a drug rehabilitation center after he was granted bond and a judge ordered him to surrender his passport.

After he was released from the drug rehabilitation center in October 2021, Murdaugh was arrested and charged with two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses after an investigation into millions of dollars that went missing from a settlement involving the death of his housekeeper Gloria Satterfield. According to her heirs, they received none of the proceeds from a $4.3 million settlement they said was orchestrated in secret by Murdaugh. Her case was opened up again in June 2022 after there were suspicions that arose after her death was listed as “natural,” which a coroner has said was inconsistent with injuries sustained in a “trip and fall accident” in Mudaugh’s home.